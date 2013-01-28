Concordia Nebraska Presents Leadership Lecture by Concordia Texas President on Feb. 28

Live webinar of presentation will be available.

Concordia University, Nebraska's Reinke Leadership Lecture Series presents “Applying Leadership: Why do Good Leaders Fail?” by Dr. Thomas E. Cedel, President of Concordia University Texas, Austin, on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. in the John W. Cattle Sr. Conference Room in the Janzow Campus Center. A panel discussion will follow the talk. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Cedel's presentation is the first in this newly-established lecture series, made possible by a gift by President Emeritus Dr. Ralph and Carole Reinke. Invited speakers will discuss a relevant aspect of Christian leadership.

“I am deeply honored to be the speaker for the 2013 Reinke Leadership Series,” Cedel said. “The fundamental question Dr. Reinke has posed—Why do leaders not exert leadership?—is critical to both empowering organizations to reach their potential and to developing processes used to grow leaders.”

Dr. Cedel is currently the president of Concordia University Texas in Austin, Texas. He earned his doctorate in biology from the University of Pittsburgh and he was a postdoctoral fellow in biophysics at Carnegie-Mellon University. Dr. Cedel is also a retired Air Force colonel and was a fighter pilot, having flown the F-4, A-7 and F-16 aircraft. He has been president of Concordia since 2002 and was dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Mich., prior to 2002.

Members of the panel will include Steve Heston, managing principal of The Heston Group, Cedarburg, Wis.; C. G. (Kelly) Holthus, president and CEO of Cornerstone Bank, York, Neb.; and Kim Moore, president and CEO of Saint Elizabeth Regional Medical Center, Lincoln, Neb. Moderating the panel discussion will be Susan Staab of Lincoln, Neb., a training and development professional who was appointed to the Nebraska Children's Commission by Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman.

Those unable to attend in person may take part in the free, live webinar of the presentation and join in the discussion. The live webinar requires preregistration.

Visit cune.edu/LeadershipSeries for more information about the presenter and panelists, and to register for the webinar.

