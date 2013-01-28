Top Ten SEO Tips Webinar - New 2013 SEO Classes Announced by JM Internet Group

No cost class SEO tips webinar in 2013 scheduled for February 4. Registration Now Open

The JM Internet Group (web: jm-seo.org), a leader in providing SEO tips for small businesses, is preparing to ramp up 2013 with their first informative webinar on The Top Ten SEO Tips for Google and SEO. The hugely popular and highly recommended SEO training starts off the first series of paid trainings offered by JM Internet Group, taking its students on a step-by-step journey through the basics of SEO, using the ten best free SEO tools online. Classes always fill up, and registration is limited.

"SEO is a key element of any online marketing strategy and succeeding online," said Jason McDonald, Director of JM Internet Group. "I love teaching the small business SEO tips classes, and I can't think of a better way to start off the New Year than with a top ten SEO tips webinar focusing on the needs of small businesses in New York, California, and Texas - in fact anywhere in the United States."

For more info and to register for this small business webinar go to:

http://www.jm-seo.org/free-seo-tools

SEO Training Classes Beginning February 4 - Building on SEO Tips

The JM Internet Group is ramping up 2013 with its new SEO paid series of trainings, beginning on February 4. The 7 course series of trainings covers, in more depth, the top ten SEO tips, as well as hundreds of other SEO tools small businesses can use in their internet marketing strategy. Each class focuses on a key element of good SEO best practices, and students will be shown in real-time how to put the knowledge they've learned in the SEO Tips webinar to use in their online marketing strategy.

SEO Course Syllabus

Top Ten: Top Ten Free Tools for SEO / Search Engine Optimization

Keywords: How to Generate Great Keywords for Great Google Rank

Page Tags - Quick Boost - Use Page Tags to Improve your Google Rank

Link Strategies: The Who, What, Where, When and How of Getting Good Links for SEO

News: News You Can Use - Using News as an SEO Opportunity -

Google Rank: Monitoring Your Google Rank, and Leveraging it for SEO and PPC

Website Structure: Creating the Best Topology for Google Rank

Metrics: Tools for Measuring Your Website SEO and Performance

.

About JM Internet Group

The JM Internet Group provides SEO, Social Media Marketing, and Google AdWords training and courses for busy marketers and businesspeople. Online search engine optimization training helps explain keywords, page tags, link building strategies and other techniques needed to climb to the top of search engine rankings for Google, Yahoo, and Bing. The teaching methodology is hands on, with live examples and discussions, taught from the convenience of each student's computer.

Contact:

JM Internet Group, Media Relations

Web. http://www.jm-seo.org/

Email. jm.internetgroup(at)gmail(dot)com

Tel. +1-510-713-2150

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebseomarketing/tips/prweb10328061.htm