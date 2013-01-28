Lumension Announces 2013 Data Protection Maturity Trends

New report examines how organizations can develop best practice approach to data privacy

The job of protecting sensitive information has become far more difficult in recent years. One major factor behind this growing trend is the booming use of mobile devices, which has put considerable pressure on traditional network perimeter defenses. BYOD and the consumerization of IT have turned traditional endpoint security measures upside down. To help enable organizations regain control, Lumension®, a global leader in endpoint management and security, today announced the release of a report examining data protection maturity trends for 2013.

The 2013 Data Protection Maturity Trends Report examines survey results on data protection maturity from more than 300 IT professionals worldwide. The results point to the growing need for improved awareness and change initiatives, like today's National Data Privacy Day, because it was evident the majority of participants struggle with implementing adequate data protection measures.

According to the report, one in 10 admitted they did not know how many personally-owned devices were accessing organizational assets via the network. And not only is the number of employees using personal computing devices in the workplace growing, but more employees are bringing multiple devices. Also of concern is the fact that this figure remained unchanged over last year's survey.

In addition, 30 percent of respondents in the 2013 survey reported that they had minimal or no security policies in place to address data protection concerns. A number of respondents also reported that they allowed fully open access or that they “tried to educate users on the importance of security” but still allowed open access. These findings, combined with the increased use of personally-owned devices to access organizational data and other resources, suggest that organizations need to pay much closer attention to the changing IT network environment.

“While there is awareness about BYOD and the consumerization of IT in the enterprise, it seems that there is a difference between being aware of the issues and actually taking action,” said C. Edward Brice, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Lumension. “Our goal in conducting this survey and releasing these materials is to help IT organizations better understand the risks involved with the changing enterprise landscape and equip them with the tools and advice they need to protect their organizations from data loss.”

Beyond discussing the survey results, the 2013 Data Protection Maturity Trends Report provides IT professionals with a number of insightful implications and easily implementable strategies to better prevent data loss in their organizations. These include how to create effective data protection policies, implementing and enforcing employee education policies and which endpoint protection measures are most effective.

More tips and the full survey results can be found in the 2013 Data Protection Maturity Trends Report, available for free at http://www.lumension.com/more-info/2013-data-protection-maturity-trends. In addition, Lumension is offering a free whitepaper and webcast (now available for download) hosted by Chris Merritt, Director of Solutions Marketing for Lumension.

