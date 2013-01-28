Professional Equipment Announces The Addition Of TED® Home Energy Monitors

Professional Equipment is excited to announce the addition of TED® (The Energy Detective) Home Energy Monitors to the product mix.

TED systems allow homeowners, energy auditors, HVAC technicians, electricians, solar/wind integrators and more monitor actual energy consumption (room by room and in real time) and project the cost of supplied energy of up to five individual appliances. “The first step to lowering skyrocketing energy costs is knowing how much energy you're using,” says Lisa Sympson, Professional Equipment Brand Manager. With The Energy Detective, viewing real-time and historical energy usage is easy—each system stores up to 10 years of detailed data.

Users can wirelessly transfer readings to a smartphone or PC to view real-time kilowatt per hour readings (updated every five minutes) and will have visibility to monthly bill projections, voltage use, power factors and more. “The included software lets you create real-time charts and graphs for a visual representation of how much power you or your clients are using, where and when,” says Sympson. “You can see—and show your kids--just how much energy you could save by turning out the lights when you leave a room.”

Choose from four affordable TED Home Energy Monitor series—from a basic single-component system for single electrical panel homes (starting at $199) to a four power source system for larger homes with alternative energy installations. Each series offers a standard model and a C-Model, which includes a wireless handheld display with charging stand. The C-Model lets homeowners instantly discover phantom loads and check usage of individual appliances.

With innovative product additions, like TED, Professional Equipment makes it easy for customers to reach their full business potential.

About Professional Equipment

Professional Equipment, founded in 1987, is the leading national distributor of top-quality testing, diagnostic and measuring equipment used by home inspectors, energy auditors, restoration contractors, HVAC contractors, electricians, property managers, general contractors, roofing specialists, insulation installers, architects, commercial building inspectors, insurance adjustors and other construction-related trades.

The PE catalog sports more than 150 pages of full-color photos of testing equipment, safety supplies and building trade support products from the best brands in the industry, including FLIR, Extech, Bacharach, Tif, Fluke, GE, Tramex, Delmhorst, Leica, Streamlight, TPI, Amprobe, UEI, The website, ProfessionalEquipment.com, boasts even more equipment with thousands of items complete with product reviews.

To request a catalog, visit ProfessionalEquipment.com.

