Dr. Steve Widner, of Widner & Alford Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Austin, Texas Announces New Partner and Practice Location

Oral Surgery practice in Austin, Texas expands with new partner and practice location. Widner & Alford OMS, http://www.widneroms.com specialize in dental implants, wisdom teeth removal and extractions, treatment of TMJ disorders and reconstructive facial trauma.

Dr. Steve Widner in Austin,Texas is pleased to announce that Dr. Jeff Alford has joined Widner Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, http://www.widneroms.com as partner. Dr. Alford joins the practice with several years of oral surgery experience as well as work in general dentistry. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, Texas A & M Baylor Dental College and completed his oral surgery residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. His particular areas of surgical expertise encompass implant placement, pathology, reconstructive surgery and the surgical treatment of sleep apnea.

Dr. Alford has worked with Widner OMS for three years in both Austin and Bastrop while maintaining his individual practice, Lake Travis Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Now, the newly created Widner & Alford Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, LLPC, will serve as the umbrella for three office locations Austin, Bastrop and Lake Travis.

For more information please contact Libby Scott at libby(at)widneroms(dot)com.

