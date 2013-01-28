Carlton's Training Solutions Releases Dewitt Jones Celebrate Training Videos

Carlton's Training Solutions is a consulting firm that creates training videos for management training for Fortune 500 companies using Dewitt Jones programs. Jones is a national geographic photographer and motivational speaker with training videos incorporated into Carlton's corporate training.

Carlton's Training Solutions found an excellent avenue to address management training using Dewitt Jones and his unique approach to corporate training. Businesses usually attack their education from a business standpoint and are now understanding that energy, and creativity are great problem solving tools as well. Dewitt Jones really introduces his training videos in a powerful way to Carlton's Training Solutions' clients.

Where do employees find their motivation? Where do they find their drive to come into the workplace everyday and give their very best? Most can't begin to tap into their powerful energy and potential that brings success and amazing growth. Jones has decoded the mystery and demonstrates how to seize that potential that lies in everyone.

Celebrate What's Right with the World is one of the training videos that is the exception to the rule. People, not just employees are hungry for a reason. A reason to find the very best in the world because so much is pushed through the media focusing on the negative. Jones demonstrates how not just looking for but finding what is right with the world and celebrating it leads to great results. Jones states, “We need to focus on our strengths and ignore the negative voices in our heads.”

Everyday Creativity tackles corporate training with a fresh perspective on how to approach the workday. The insight required for this is explained in the training video by Dewitt Jones. There is a structure to success in the world. Like a key that some people have and others don't. But it's not hereditary. The key lies in employees' ability to set short term goals that match their long-term goals. Establish self trust and gain momentum in work days focusing on what should be must do's and should do's.

Carlton's Training Solutions finds opportunities for companies to explore their corporate training in a new light. They provide corporate training in fields such as change management, what is communication, conflict resolution, what is diversity, ethics and conduct, discrimination, innovation, leadership training, human resource management, management training, how to open a meeting, and performance appraisal.

Management training with Carlton's Training Solutions is a fun experience now with the addition of the Dewitt Jones training videos. And they have found other business experts and world famous personalities for their training videos such as John Cleese, Dewitt Jones, Catherine Crier, Bob Farrell, Tom Peters, Ben Zander, Joel Barker, Ken Blanchard, Stephen Covey, Lou Holtz and Morris Massey. To view other topics on corporate training or learn more about Carlton's Training Solutions click here at their site carltonstraining.com. Dewitt Jones management training with Carlton's Training Solutions creates the vital energy source to motivate employees to do their best work everyday.

