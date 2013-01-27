Top Toronto Internet Marketing Company Numero Uno Web Solutions Announces Launch of Premium Global Press Release Distribution Service for its SEO Customers

Numero Uno Web Solutions (NumeroUnoWeb.com), a fast-growing global Internet marketing firm that caters to small- and mid-sized business-to-consumer companies, recently announced the launch of its premium global press release distribution service for its search engine optimization (SEO) customers.

Long Beach, CA;Chicago, IL;Houston, TX (PRWEB) January 27, 2013 -- Numero Uno Web Solutions (NumeroUnoWeb.com), a fast-growing global Internet marketing firm that caters to small- and mid-sized business-to-consumer companies, recently announced the launch of its premium global press release distribution service for its search engine optimization (SEO) customers.

“In an era where significant algorithmic updates are constantly changing the way online marketing companies approach SEO practices—one of the few constants helping drive traffic and get sites to rank higher on search engine results pages [SERPs] is the press release,” says Nadia Iaboni, Digital Solutions Manager at Numero Uno Web Solutions. “When it comes to increasing online exposure, press releases are excellent for generating both backlinks and traffic.”

As the experts at Numero Uno Web Solutions explain, while some press release techniques have to change to keep in step with SEO, the basic principles remain unchanged and are an essential part of any integrated public relations (PR) SEO campaign. Previous SEO marketing campaigns were often looked at as being a combination of marketing and technology. Today they are inseparable. This is what makes press releases the perfect marketing tool, one that integrates the latest SEO and traditional PR strategies of using quality, useful, relevant copy that attracts, informs, and motivates online customers.

“One of the main benefits of a press release service integrated with SEO is the ability to drive high-quality backlinks to the customer's web site,” notes Iaboni. “When press releases are distributed, they are created with a backlink to the sender's site. Search engines look at how sites link to each other to determine which ones are the best. That's why it's important to create interesting, newsworthy press releases that others will link to; not uninformative hype.”

According to the Numero Uno Web Solutions experts, small- and medium-sized businesses that use press releases in their SEO campaigns significantly increase both their ranking on SERPs and their search engine visibility. They can also benefit from the influx of high-quality traffic. Press release distribution services are one of the most reliable SEO practices businesses can use.

An experienced SEO and SEM company like Numero Uno Web Solutions helps small- and medium-sized businesses design a press release campaign with original, relevant content that uses natural keywords; effective distribution; high-quality, relevant backlinks; and enhanced online exposure that can turn visitors into repeat customers.

Numero Uno Web Solutions is one of the top Internet marketing firms due to constant innovation and overall customer satisfaction. For more information on Numero Uno Web Solutions and to discover how the company can help maximize your company's search engine optimization and online presence, visit http://numerounoweb.com/sitescore/index_2.html. Or call Numero Uno Web Solutions toll-free at 1-855-SEO-XPRT (1-855-736-9778).

