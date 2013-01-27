MyPerfectAutomobile Analyzes Importance of VW Hybrid Diesel Super-MPG Car

MyPerfectAutomobile has a website update discussing the Volkswagen XL1 car's importance in the green transportation market, as well as the KleenSpeed joint project with Leo Motors.

MyPerfectAutomobile has a website update discussing the Volkswagen XL1 car's importance in the green transportation market, as well as the KleenSpeed joint project with Leo Motors.

Volkswagen's XL1 Hybrid Diesel: Update

The super-efficient Volkswagen XL1, a car that reportedly gets 235 mpg, is expected to show its production face at this year's Geneva Motor Show, which runs from Mar. 7-17. Some reports say it will be in showrooms by late 2013. Spy shots of the car were published on the Internet since as far back as last August, but no authorized appearances have yet taken place, and probably won't, in order to drum up excitement for the Geneva Show. For the complete story, see:

http://www.myperfectautomobile.com/volkswagen/volkswagen-xl1-hybrid-2.html

KleenSpeed and Leo Motors Join Forces

KleenSpeed Technologies, Inc., and Korea's Leo Motors will work together under a recently signed international sales agreement. According to the text of the arrangement, Leo and KleenSpeed will market each other's products in both the U.S. and Asia. The companies hope to expand global markets for energy storage and electric transportation technology. KleenSpeed, based in California, has been in business since 2007, developing electric racing vehicles and systems. NASA's Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Calif. is the company's home base. Its most famous projects to date are the EV-X11 electric racer, and the KAR, aka KleenSpeed Advanced Research vehicle. For the complete story, see:

http://www.myperfectautomobile.com/featured/kleenspeed-leo.html

Mitsubishi, Chevrolet Featuring Low Lease Rates

Lease rates for Mitsubishi's i-MiEV electric car are beginning to decrease, in one case to about $170 per month from an Illinois dealer. Within just a few weeks of Nissan announcing a price reduction for its Leaf EV, the lower rates on electric car lease rates have many consumers wondering whether to buy or lease an EV. Further complicating the equation, the Chevy Volt, a range-extended hybrid, is now offering attractive lease rates as well, as low as $269 per month for the popular, award-winning Chevrolet.For the complete story, see:

http://www.myperfectautomobile.com/mitsubishi/chevy-volt-mitsubishi.html

About MyPerfectAutomobile:

MyPerfectAutomobile (MPA), a California-based news source for the hybrid, electric, and alternative-fuel transportation sector, covers breaking news on the green car front.

The MPA flagship website has grown into a major presence on the Internet. It features a complete shopping mall as well as a free-to-list classifieds section for all things green. For advertisers, MPA offers the chance to be in front of over 20,000 readers each month who are interested in hybrids and electric vehicles, as well as sustainable transportation in general.

Bob Twaalfhoven: President and Founder of MPA, is an MIT-educated engineer whose primary interest is planetary sustainability.

Larry Judkin, General Manger and Sales Coordinator, has tasked himself with taking MPA to the number-one spot among green transportation websites.

MPA's offices are located at 307 Orchard City Dr., Suite 210, Campbell, Calif. 95008.

For advertising opportunities, contact MPA directly: Phone: 408-963-6427 Fax: 408-963-6730 Email: driven(at)myperfectautomobile(dot)com Web: http://www.myperfectautomobile.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366745.htm