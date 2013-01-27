Heritage Woods of Sterling Named an Illinois Top 20 Assisted Living Community

Heritage Woods of Sterling has been named one of the Top 20 Assisted Living communities in Illinois by Assisted Living Today, a leading provider of on-line news and information about senior living and alder care. The BMA affordable assisted living community, which is located in Sterling, Illinois, serves seniors of all incomes, including those on Medicaid.

Heritage Woods serves older adults of all incomes, including those on Medicaid, who need some help to maintain their independence.

Assisted Living Today is a national provider of on-line news and information about senior living and elder care.

"We are honored to have been selected for the Top 20 List," says Dawn Powell, Administrator of Heritage Woods of Sterling. The communities on the Top 20 list were recognized for providing "trustworthy and competent care while fostering individuality and independence."

Heritage Woods of Sterling as well as the other assisted living communities on the Top 20 list were also recognized for offering services and amenities that are designed "to promote active and enjoyable retirement living."

"We offer older adults a wonderful alternative to a nursing home or to struggling alone at home," says Powell. "Residents benefit from the opportunity to live in a residential apartment-home environment and receive the personal assistance and help with medications that they need."

Each of the private studio and one-bedroom apartments at Heritage Woods features a kitchenette, spacious bathroom with shower and grab bars, and emergency alert system.

Certified nursing assistants are on-duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Meals, housekeeping and laundry are among the included services.

Located at 2205 Oak Grove Ave. in Sterling, Heritage Woods is fully certified to operate through the Illinois Supportive Living program and is managed by BMA Management, Ltd., the largest provider of assisted living in Illinois.

Based in Bradley, Illinois, BMA operates 36 senior living communities, housing more than 3,300 homes and apartments.

"Our focus is on providing older adults with the love, compassion and dignity that they deserve along with the help and assistance that they need," says Rod Burkett, President and CEO of BMA Management. "Our emphasis is on helping each resident to achieve and maintain as much independence as possible for as long as possible."

The communities managed by BMA include the Heritage Woods affordable assisted living communities in Belvidere, DeKalb, Moline, Ottawa and Rockford, Illinois.

A Heritage Woods affordable assisted living community is scheduled to open for occupancy this summer in Freeport, Illinois.

For more information about Heritage Woods of Sterling, call 815-627-7045.

For more information on BMA Management and BMA senior living communities, visit http://www.bma-mgmt.com

