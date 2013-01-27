'Plastic Wives': RealSelf Reveals the Real Deal on Labiaplasty, 'G Shot' and More

RealSelf shares doctor and patient insights on the elective treatments highlighted in Sunday's show

Sunday night television turned cutting edge with the debut of Plastic Wives, a look at the lives led by a group of women married (currently and formerly) to prominent L.A. plastic surgeons. While talk of labiaplasty, G-shots, and Brazilian Butt Lifts made for great television, the truth is that thousands of women actively seek out these procedures for both cosmetic and medical reasons, and the treatments are serious business.

Want to know the real deal? RealSelf, the world's largest consumer site for plastic surgery reviews and information, provides the following insight on the elective treatments highlighted in Sunday's show, drawing information from its online community of patients and doctors alike.

Labiaplasty – Labiaplasty was the third fastest growing procedure on RealSelf in 2012, with search volume up 22% year-over-year. The surgical procedure removes excess tissue from the labia in order to reduce the size or create evenness of the inner and/or outer labia; fat injections can also be used to increase labia size. For some women the decision is cosmetic driven – they report feeling their labia causes embarrassment and self-esteem issues because they don't like the way it looks. For others, it's more medical. Women with elongated or uneven labia can experience varying degrees of discomfort with intimate contact and clothing, and may even struggle with hygiene issues. Labiaplasty scores a 76% Worth It Rating on RealSelf, and costs an average of $3,125.

G-Shot – This is a minimally invasive, non-surgical, treatment that involves injecting hyaluronan fillers into the vaginal wall to increase size and sensitivity of the G-Spot. The procedure is marketed under various terms, and can also use collagen or common facial fillers. According to doctors on RealSelf, it costs between $1,000 to $2,500 and lasts four months or more. A wealth of G-Shot information is found on RealSelf's doctor Q&A boards.

Brazilian Butt Lift – This is the most common butt augmentation procedure, which takes fat from unwanted areas of the body and injects it into the buttocks to improve contour and add volume. Brazilian Butt Lifts are consistently one of the most searched for procedures on RealSelf, with more than two million site visitors seeking information on them in 2012. “BBLs” scores a 92% Worth It Rating from RealSelf reviewers, and cost an average of $7,700.

By providing insider, first-hand information, before and after images, doctor Q&A, and more, RealSelf has become a vital information source for more than three million consumers who visit the site monthly to educate themselves about any plastic surgery or cosmetic treatments they are interested in, from tummy tucks to teeth whitening. By having this knowledge at their fingertips, patients and consumers are better educated and empowered to make confident decisions about what is best for them, whether they decide to proceed or not.

don't miss the exclusive blog post interview with cast member Veronica Matlock, who sheds further light on the show, her own personal procedures, and motivation to bring awareness and confidence to other women by sharing her story.

