Range Hoods AP238-PS61-30, AP238-PS61-36 and AP238-PS61-42 by Cavaliere Have Been Added to Warehouse USA's Inventory

Cavaliere under cabinet range hoods constitute a great new addition to the growing Warehouse USA online inventory and add significantly to its product diversification.

Cavaliere range hoods are designed to remove smoke, cooking vapors, and odors from the cook top area. For best results, it is advisable to start the range hood before cooking and allow it to operate several minutes after the cooking is completed to clear all smoke and odors from the kitchen.

Cavaliere under cabinet range hoods are crafted from 19 gauge stainless steel in satin finish. The three range hood models can only vent air through ducts that lead outside. It needs to be noted that they are not capable of recycling the air within the room. The range hoods are equipped with two 35W dimmable halogen lights; they are electronically controlled with 5 touch sensitive buttons: power on/off, lights on/off increase, and decrease the motor speed, and auto function.

The motor used in Cavaliere range hoods is ultra-quiet and capable of moving up to 900 cubic feet of air per minute. The noise levels produced by the blower range from 46 dB to 69 dB; this can be compared to a noise ranging from a quiet conversation (40 dB) to a normal conversation (65 dB). The range hoods are equipped with an 8” round duct vent.

The model AP238-PS61-30 is 30” wide by 22” deep and 9 3/4” tall; it has two 20W dimmable halogen lights mounted in the front end of the fixture. Cavaliere recommends the distance between the cooktop and the canopy bottom to be in the range from 27” to 30” in order to achieve optimal venting conditions.

The model AP238-PS61-36 is 36” wide by 22” deep and 9 3/4” tall; it has two 20W dimmable halogen lights mounted in the front end of the fixture. The installation recommendations are the same as of the aforementioned model AP238-PS61-30

The last Cavaliere range hood model added recently to Warehouse USA's inventory is AP238-PS61-42, which is 42” wide by 22” deep and 9 3/4” tall. The hood's characteristics and installation recommendations are the same as for two previous models.

