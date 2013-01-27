Stryker Hip Replacement Implant Recall Lawyers at Wright & Schulte LLC Issue Update on Stryker Rejuvenate and ABG II Recall

Wright & Schulte LLC Evaluating Stryker Hip Replacement Recall Lawsuits Stemming from Rejuvenate and ABG II Modular-Neck Hip Stem Recall

Wright & Schulte LLC, an experienced harmful medical device law firm, is evaluating legal claims stemming from the Stryker hip implant recall for Rejuvenate and ABG II Modular-Neck Hip Stems. Stryker recently updated its recommendations for patients, advising that even those without symptoms of a failing hip implant undergo blood tests for metal ion levels, as well as cross-sectional imaging. According to a Reuters report, the company also reported that the Stryker Rejuvenate and ABG II recall could cost it as much as $390 million. As a result, Stryker has raised its related financial reserves and recorded a fourth-quarter charge of $174 million before taxes.

Metallosis

Tissue death

Osteolysis

Damage to bone and tissue

Inflammation

Premature failure of the implant

Infection

Loosening of implant

Formation of pseudotumors

Stryker recalled the Rejuvenate and ABG components in July 2012. At the time, the company said some 20,000 affected hip stems had been sold globally. Stryker has warned that fretting and corrosion at the modular neck junction could result in pain, swelling, and an adverse local tissue reaction. In its most recent recall update, Stryker said it had received reports of Rejuvenate and ABG II recipients who had high levels of metal ions in their blood, and/or evidence of local tissue reaction, even though they experienced only mild or no symptoms. As such, the company is recommending clinical screening for all Stryker hip implant recall patients.

According to Reuters, Stryker said earlier this month that the Rejuvenate and ABG II recall, including expenses for patient testing and treatment, new surgeries, lawsuits and insurance payments, could ultimately cost the company between $190 and $390 million. The final cost will be dependent on a number of factors, including the number of patients who require testing and follow-up procedures and the cost of lawsuits.

A number of Stryker Rejuvenate and ABG II lawsuits have already been filed by individuals allegedly injured by the Rejuvenate and ABG II replacement implants. A petition is currently pending before the New Jersey Supreme Court seeking that all claims filed in the state be centralized in a single proceeding in Bergen County Superior Court. Many of the Stryker Rejuvenate and ABG II lawsuits were filed by plaintiffs who were forced to undergo painful and risky revision surgery to have the Rejuvenate and ABG II stems removed and replaced.

