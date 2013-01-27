Mediasophia, International Internet Marketing Firm, Announces New Exclusivity Policy

Mediasophia INC., an internet marketing firm based with offices in New York and West Palm Beach, announces a new company policy of exclusive representation for clients within the same market.

Mediasophia, an international Internet marketing firm with offices in New York and West Palm Beach, is pleased to announce its new policy of exclusive representation. This policy entails representing only one client for any given market. Offering organic custom search engine optimization, online reputation management, web design and consulting for celebrities, doctors, major corporations and individuals in New York, Paris, Miami, and other cities, Mediasophia has adopted a policy of only representing one type of the same business for any given profession in any given region or city.

For example, Mediasophia represents one cosmetic surgeon in Paris and will not take in other surgeons in the same area who compete for the same keywords. Mediasophia President George Magalios explains: “Many SEO firms take on multiple clients in the same profession and city, pitting them against each other. A competition for the same keywords and rankings ensues, thereby creating a conflict of interest.”

Mediasophia is a unique firm because of this ethical approach to exclusivity and its commitment to donate ten percent of all profits to various non-profit organizations and scholarships. Mediasophia is also unique to the industry in that all of its work is executed in its offices and is not out-sourced. For more information, please visit mediasophia.com.

