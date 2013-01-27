Apple App Wheel It Off for Online Measuring of Parking Lots, Pavements and Landscaping has Expanded with more than "6-New Map Views" to give a Competitive Advantage

WheelitOff is an Apple iPad measuring app that enables users to be directly in the field, on site and have the ability to measure, mark and present in a fast, easy, simple accurate way. Wheelitoff iPad App has the easiest to use technology that will save a user time & money while allowing the user to measure, mark and present easier in the field.

"Fast. Simple. Accurate. You can immediately tell these guys get the pavement industry...well! As a large paving contractor we have always done things different to show value with our customers, and with WheelitOff and the proposal tool PavementLayers.com this has changed our business forever said $6mill+ paving contractor in Georgia.

"There is No Comparison to goiPave, Google Earth Pro or Pictometry with how easy, accurate and inexpensive it is to use! You open your iPad and start to measure and mark anything you like with WheelitOff iPad Measuring App. Email the marked areas to a client or a crew, it is so simple. With the other tools would have to call, watch tutorials and have to pay for each and every measurement, now it takes me seconds with no frustrations to do what used to take me 40 minutes with WheelitOff" said Ken in Miami, Florida.

There are 2 simple videos that show you almost everything you need to know in less than 5 minutes on the home page of the WheelitOff.com.

WheelitOff is an Apple App that costs $300 for unlimited measuring and uses Google, Bing, Yahoo, Apple and many other available maps to help you get the most recent images available in the world of anything on the outside of your property. It is simple to customize the features you use such as units of measurement, colors, text, shading of multiple areas etc.

"We have grown more than 30% in revenue & profit and I can attribute that specifically to WheelitOff as the measuring tool and how it integrates seamlessly with PavementLayers to create, manage and track our proposals. There is nothing in my 20 years as a contractor that has contributed more to the industry & my bottom line" said Bob of Cleveland, Ohio.

WheelitOff now integrates (with one tap any image, measurement etc is loaded into your proposal) with PavementLayers, a simple, fast and accurate way to create, manage and track proposals in the pavement maintenance, concrete, sweeping and snow service industries.

