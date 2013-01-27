Lombard, IL House Painting in Style with Pristine Painting & Decorating

Local Illinois painting contractor shares their knowledge regarding the hottest colors for interior painting in 2013

For many homeowners, painting the interior of a house is what makes it a home. The neat designs and dramatic colors can greatly enhance a room and help make the home their own. Pristine Painting & Decorating serve as professional painters in Lombard, IL and provide the following insight when it comes to choosing the colors for your next painting job.

Each year, popular colors come and go. Some colors are timeless. People tend to stick to lighter colors, because those lighter shades help open up a room and make the area seem larger than it really is. It is a basic optical illusion. White walls are most capable of doing this and the reason homes are usually built and sold with plain, boring, white walls. After all, it takes a painter just as long to paint a wall white as any other color. But, the walls are plain and boring when they are just a basic white. White does not personalize the look or feel of a house. It does not provoke any emotions or give off a sense of style as homeowners might wish to. Choosing colors for interior painting, though, can be a delicate task. There are a lot of options out there, and homeowners may not be aware of the effects of their choices.

Reds have become a very popular color over the past several years. In particular, in stark contrast to the plain white walls, Lombard, IL painters have seen a number of homeowners opting for a rich and dark red hue. This can work quite well, but it must be properly balanced. The deeper colored reds can help make a room feel more warm and cozy, especially when the lights are turned down. It can also spark more intense emotions, which can help spark communication and interaction in dining and family rooms. For balance, most will look at white trim and accents. Darker wood hues are preferable for furniture and floors in red rooms as well.

There are a lot of blues that people look for when decorating a room in their own home. Many popular blue paint colors in 2013 are on the lighter side and many are also mixed with a hint of a green to give a slightly less than turquois appearance. These blues are almost reminiscent of beach and the accent colors used in conjunction with them are similar in light tones including varieties of orange or peach, lighter greens, light browns. To get the exact right mix of main and accent colors here, though, residential painting contractors in Lombard, IL recommend using either computer software or getting some samples and testing on scrap wood to see what the colors will look like both next to one another and from a distance.

Yellows are high energy colors. Too vivid a yellow, however, can be overpowering. So, more somber, muted yellows are quite popular for painting rooms in 2013. These light colors are welcoming and eye opening. They are popular in dining and kitchen areas as well as receiving rooms of the house. They are generally balanced with light colors including white, peach, and soft greens.

About Pristine Painting & Decorating: Painting contractors in Lombard, IL, Pristine Painting & Decorating specialize in house painting and have been making homeowners happy for years providing quality, affordable, friendly painting services throughout Dupage County.

Prepared by Cameron Corniuk.

Media & distribution by My Local Leads—we make your phone ring for less!

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366703.htm