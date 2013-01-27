RecordFee.com Urges Congress to Support the Right to Know in the Online Privacy Debate

While conceding that privacy concerns are important, the company says it is also important to maintain access to public records.

Responding to reports that the newly sworn-in Congress plans to tackle Internet privacy legislation this term, RecordFee.com is encouraging representatives to maintain the transparency standards of the Freedom Of Information Act.

“While we understand that there exists a fundamental right to privacy, we believe that the right for public records to remain public remains more important,” company spokesman Josh Fraser said. “You cannot let the overreach of a few companies impact the free flow of public documents.”

Congress is expected to take up the Internet privacy issue in response to consumer complaints that companies like Facebook that gather the information of their users do not do enough to safeguard their data.

“While it's true that information entered into a private social networking account should have stronger privacy protections, we hope Congress doesn't overreach in their efforts to secure the privacy of online data,” Fraser said. “A law that could legitimately bring Facebook into line could, if used incorrectly, also slow the flow of appropriate public data.”

Under the Freedom Of Information Act and similar laws, data collected by the government is generally considered part of the public record and available to interested parties.

“Information gathered by the government for specific legal purposes is different than data collected by private companies for marketing efforts,” Fraser said. “I can only hope that Congress respects this essential distinction.”

The debate is expected to start in the House of Representatives before moving onto the Senate later this year.

“I hope our elected officials behave responsibly,” Fraser said.

