China Financial Leasing Industry Analysis 2013 in New Repository Report at RnRMarketResearch.com

In 2012, the financial leasing industry of China presented remarkably rapid development, with business turnover reaching RMB1.55 trillion, an increase of about RMB620 billion (66.7%) from RMB930 billion at the end of 2011.

By the end of 2012, there had emerged more than 560 financial leasing companies in China, an rise of nearly 300 over the previous year, of which, the number of foreign-funded ones grew by 250 to 460 compared with 210 in 2011, more than doubled, mainly thanks to the release of the Catalogue of Industries for Guiding Foreign Investment (2011 Revision) in 2011, which adjusted foreign-invested financial leasing companies from the restricted to the allowed.

Concerning the application fields, the aviation financial leasing industry still remained rapid development in 2012. As of September, 2012, there were 1,907 cargo transport aircrafts of Chinese aviation companies, 60% of which were obtained through financial and operating leases.

In 2012, the growth rate of construction machinery industry slowed down, which exerted the amounting pressure on operational risks and payment collection for financial leasing enterprises.

In H2 2012, construction machinery manufacturers – Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd. and Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd respectively raised the down-payment percentage of financial leasing business, XCMG Construction Machinery Leasing Co., Ltd set up a telephone collection team to control operational risk.

Affected by the downturn in the global shipping market, in 2012 the ship financial leasing market structure also experienced silent changes. Bank-based financial leasing companies are narrowing the shipping business, of which, the ship leasing business of Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (MSFL) has witnessed constant shrinkage since the second half of 2012. Due to lack of lease, MSFL has announced no more investment in shipping assets in the near future. At the same time, non-bank-based financial leasing companies are expanding the shipping business progressively, and foreign financial leasing companies are itching to try, as well.

Seen from corporate competitive landscape, listed companies have successively set foot in the financial leasing business in 2012, which may prick up market competition. Since Dec., 2012, China-Kinwa High Technology Co., Ltd, Anyang Iron and Steel Group Corporation, Chengdu Xinzhu Road & Bridge Machinery Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Jinggong Science & Technology Co., Ltd, Zhangjiagang Furui Special Equipment Co., Ltd., Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co., Ltd., etc. have in succession announced the development of financial leasing business.

