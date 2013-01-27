Traveling Abroad for Plastic Surgery Carries Risk

A recent Fox News reports indicates that more Americans are traveling overseas for plastic surgery procedures than ever before. Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione Beverly Hills strongly cautions against this growing trend.

According to a recent Fox News report, as many as 750,000 Americans have gone overseas for surgery. (go to: goo.gl/ss8nG). Common procedures include facelifts, nose shaping and liposuction. One reason for this is the high cost of medical procedures in the United States. Once one adds physician costs and other ancillary charges, along with the hospital bill, procedures can cost a hefty sum, especially if one lacks the proper insurance coverage. For those without health insurance or plans that do not cover plastic surgery, going overseas for plastic surgery can sound like a dream come true. However, there are some factors that anyone considering going overseas for plastic surgery should be aware of.

Dr. Ourian generally discourages those seeking plastic surgery procedures from traveling abroad to receive them. He says, “I understand the attraction, the money that it appears one can save may be significant. But I believe the risks are too high. Often, these physicians lack proper regulation and there is no recourse in case of malpractice. The discount is just not worth what patients sacrifice in terms of safety and reliability.”

Hospitals around the world may not have the same standards as American hospitals. In some countries, hospitals lack cleanliness regulations. In addition, in some locations, you may find that you have difficulty communicating with the hospital staff.

“Depending on the country you go to,” continues Dr. Ourian, “the quality of medical care may vary. This is important for many reasons. The health risks of even simple cosmetic procedures can range from infection to a deformity, or even death.”

More information about medical tourism can be found on Epione's website.

