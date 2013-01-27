Sting Tickets: JustCheapTickets.com Announces Buyer Guarantees On Tickets For Upcoming Concert Dates

JustCheapTickets.com has buyer guarantees on Sting tickets fans can purchase through the website. The English singer/songwriter is touring beginning on May 31 in British Columbia.

The multi-talented performer built quite a reputation for himself as frontman of The Police. He then embarked on a solo career and is soon continuing a previous tour beginning at the end of May. JustCheapTickets.com offers buyer guarantees on all of the concert tickets that are available for the upcoming tour.

The "Back to Bass Tour" has been going on since 2011, and the singer is now taking his show to different regions of Canada and the U.S. He has already traveled around the world last year and has extended his concert dates so that many more fans can enjoy a live performance. Canadian events include stops in Kelowna and Victoria, British Columbia; Kitchener and Kingston, Ontario; Summerside, Prince Edward Island; and St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. The versatile performer will also visit the U.S. and perform concerts in such cities as Santa Barbara, California; Highland Park, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Morrison, Colorado; Uncasville, Connecticut; and Bangor, Maine.

By purchasing Sting tickets, dedicated fans will have the opportunity to attend a live performance with the entertainer doing what he does best. He is performing with a five-piece band and will entertain audience members with some of his best-known songs. The singer recently finished a two-year tour where he was reunited with his fellow Police band members. Before that, he performed with the London Philharmonic Orchestra for a year.

"Back to Bass" has been receiving phenomenal reviews from music critics in all parts of the world. It is certain that the praise will continue as the English entertainer resumes his concert performances in Canada, North America and Europe. At the current time, shows have been scheduled for dates through July 12, but it is very likely that additional dates will be confirmed in the near future.

The very versatile entertainer can play an amazing number of instruments that include piano, guitar, bass guitar, mandolin, lute, synthesizers, keyboards, harmonica, saxophone, oboe, and others. He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Over the course of his career as a member of The Police and also on his own, he has won 16 Grammy Awards. The performer has had an amazing career that will certainly continue.

About Us

Sting tickets are available at JustCheapTickets.com. The website also offers Bon Jovi tickets, Justin Bieber tickets, and many others.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebstingtickets/stingconcerttickets/prweb10365655.htm