Henry Ford Expands Use of Apollo EPMM® to Provide Clinical Multimedia Management Solutions Enterprise-wide

Apollo, the leading provider of collaborative clinical multimedia management solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Henry Ford Health System (HFHS) to install Apollo EPMM® across their enterprise. As a luminary client of Apollo, HFHS benefits from the effectiveness of Apollo's clinical multi-media management solution in their Pathology department and has decided to bring Apollo EPMM's value to the entire enterprise.

Apollo EPMM (Enterprise Patient Media Manager) gives healthcare professionals the ability to securely collaborate while using their own best practices more efficiently and effectively. Apollo EPMM brings together all clinical media related to an individual patient from throughout the medical enterprise and makes it immediately and easily available to authorized personnel. The result is a more integrated clinical team, a dramatic increase in workflow efficiency and effectiveness, and improved patient outcomes at a lower cost. Using open system architecture, Apollo EPMM enables this clinical media to be integrated into the existing EMR, delivering a more complete “picture” of the patient to care providers. This approach precludes the need to implement a PACS for each specialty.

“Enabling our clinicians to consult across specialties to improve patient care is imperative,” said J. Mark Tuthill, M.D., Division Head of Pathology Informatics at HFHS. “Apollo EPMM enables HFHS to manage clinical images and related data across specialties without impacting the way the clinicians work. The result is a better integrated clinical team while reducing risk to improve patient outcomes at a lower cost.”

“By putting this information at the fingertips of the medical team in a simple and secure interface, we expand the vision of the team, enabling improved decision support and quality care,” explained Mark Newburger, Apollo's President and CEO. “With Apollo EPMM, we provide the software environment that facilitates collaboration across the HFHS enterprise allowing each clinical department to work the way they do but share and access the same imaging data of the patient. This framework increases workflow efficiencies while facilitating collaboration across the enterprise for better patient care and diagnosis.”

In 2009, Henry Ford Health System installed Apollo's PathPACS®, a clinical imaging solution for Pathology, in the HFHS pathology and laboratory services division. PathPACS provides a seamless environment in which digital pathology fully supports the HFHS mission of providing quality patient care, strengthening the institution's continued commitment to medical research, and innovative educational initiatives. Enterprise implementation is the next step in this mission.

About Henry Ford Health System

Henry Ford Health System, one of the country's largest and most comprehensive integrated health care systems, is a national leader in clinical care, research and education. The system includes the 1,200-member Henry Ford Medical Group, seven hospitals, Health Alliance Plan (a health insurance and wellness company), Henry Ford Physician Network, a 150-site ambulatory network and many other health-related entities throughout southeast Michigan, providing a full continuum of care. In 2011, Henry Ford provided more than $200 million in uncompensated care. The health system also is a major economic driver in Michigan and employs more than 24,000 employees. Henry Ford is a 2011 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award recipient. The health system is led by CEO Nancy Schlichting. To learn more, visit http://www.HenryFord.com.

About Apollo

Apollo is a well-established company with a reputation for delivering quality laboratory imaging products and services. Apollo has been providing clinical and research laboratories with digital imaging solutions since 1993. Apollo EPMM is an enterprise-wide solution that enables all authorized providers in the healthcare chain to collaborate for the benefit of the patient. Apollo EPMM uses the providers' own best practices by incorporating systems already in place and adds the ability to consult in real-time with the entire clinical team in a cost-effective, flexible, compliant and secure environment. While others promise easy, secure, specialty-specific access throughout the enterprise, Apollo delivers it today at marquee institutions throughout the United States and Canada. For more information visit http://www.apollopacs.com and follow us on Twitter.

