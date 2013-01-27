BargainSeatsOnline.com Announces Buyer Guarantees On All Rush Tickets For Upcoming Tour

BargainSeatsOnline.com has Rush tickets available for the group's upcoming tour, and buyer guarantees are provided on all transactions. Fans will want to obtain good seats now for one of nine U.S. concerts.

The Canadian band will be touring around the world beginning in April, and nine concerts have been planned for the United States.

Nine U.S. cities are on the schedule for the group's tour, and they include Austin, Texas; Orlando and Sunrise, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Baltimore, Maryland; Uncasville, Connecticut; and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Shows taking place in the United States will occur from April 23 until May 11. After that time, the band will travel internationally and perform concerts in Glasgow, Amsterdam, Berlin, Helsinki, and other locations.

The rock band that formed in August of 1968 is made up of accomplished musicians who have combined to create a very successful group. They were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and have acquired 24 Gold albums and 14 Platinum with 3 having reached Multi-Platinum status. The number of Gold albums they have achieved place them in the top three rock bands with consecutive Gold recordings. Each member of the group has individually been honored with awards through reader polls in magazines, and it has been announced that the group will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year after having been eligible for 14 years. The induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on April 18.

The "Clockwork Angels Tour" is promoting the band's latest release of June 2012. Besides the concert dates that have already been announced, there will be additional shows in the summer of this year. The band has already toured in 2012 to promote their latest album, and they found it necessary to extend the tour into 2013 due to such a huge demand for Rush tickets. Fans who did not get the chance to see the group live last year still have an opportunity to catch an exciting performance this year, but they will need to act quickly if they want to obtain good seats. The demand for tickets is still high.

