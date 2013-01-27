Microsoft Gold ERP Partner TVision off to Growing Start in 2013

TVision Technology Ltd, Microsoft Gold ERP Partner based in Walton on Thames, Surrey has recruited Microsoft Certified Professional, Cindy Hey-Tow to join their consulting team. TVision is growing its team in response to demand from both new and existing clients.

Surrey-based Microsoft Gold ERP partner TVision Technology has started 2013 by expanding the consulting team when Cindy Hey-Tow joins the team in January bringing eight years of Dynamics NAV experience.

“With demand from existing and new clients, we expect further growth in the operations team this year,” Richard Thompson, MD TVision Technology. “We are very pleased to welcome Cindy to the team, especially as good, experienced NAV consultants are difficult to come by.”

Microsoft Certified Professional, Cindy, has specialist knowledge in Dynamics NAV Finance modules and Jet reports, the NAV add-in for Excel based reporting. Working with TVision offers Cindy the opportunity to develop knowledge of the full NAV functionality and processes, particularly for wine distributors and recruitment agencies, two of the vertical markets that TVision specialises in.

“It's great to see innovative local businesses like TVision Technology going from strength to strength despite tough economic conditions. This is the kind of SME that can create the jobs we need, and is very much the future of this country. ” Dominic Raab, Member of Parliament for Esher and Walton.

Surrey based TVision Technology is a Microsoft Gold ERP Partner. Established in 1999, TVision has clients throughout the UK as well as managing multiple projects at clients' overseas locations. TVision has always focused exclusively on Dynamics NAV and has developed three Dynamics NAV based market solutions: Wholesale Distribution for the wholesale distribution industry, The Wine System for the wine and drinks distribution industry and Agency Time for the recruitment industry.

