Global Leader Radio™ Hosts Panel Discussion on Benefits of Getting an Executive MBA on Business RadioX®

Global Leader Radio™ Host Alvin Miles was joined by Kennesaw State University EMBA Alumni Cindy Jacoby, Monique LaRue Wilson and Paige Lillard to talk about how an Executive MBA degree will help to further your goals – both personal and professional.

On Tuesday January 15th, 2013, Alvin Miles host of Global Leader Radio™ on Business RadioX®, was joined in-studio by entrepreneur and executive coach Cindy Jacoby of BizHelp Consulting, VP of Business Excellence at Turner, Paige Lillard and Monique LaRue Wilson, CEO of Monique Marketing, Inc., and Founder of MOSONATION LLC. to talk about the benefits of an Executive MBA.

Key points from the interview include:

1. Students need to develop and utilize an “ecosystem” of support.

2. Executive MBA programs like the one at KSU build “Confidence, Capacity and Credibility”.

3. Your work is more fulfilling when passion aligns with your profession.

4. Knowing how to work with a team will give you an edge in the marketplace.

5. Unless you take time to reflect, you run the risk of repeating mistakes!

6. Remove the “Yeah, Buts…”

7. Leadership is a gift and should be treated as such.

To learn more about the benefits of an executive MBA and any of the featured guests, listen to the complete interview on the Global Leader Radio™ page for Business RadioX®.

About Global Leader Radio™

http://globalleaderradio.businessradiox.com/

Global Leader Radio™ airs Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on BusinessRadioX.com and features conversations with those responsible for cultivating high potential leadership in corporate, entrepreneurial and not-for-profit organizations. Host Alvin Miles and his guests Discuss Ideas that Matter With People Who Care℠ with a particular focus on those individuals and organizations doing an exemplary job of identifying, attracting, developing and retaining high potential talent.

Global Leader Radio™ is brought to you by the award-winning Executive MBA Program (EMBA) at the Michael J. Coles College of Business.

About Business RadioX®

Business RadioX® provides a turnkey solution for business owners who want to leverage the power of internet radio to meet their best prospects, establish credibility for their organization and heighten the placement of their brand in search engines rankings.

