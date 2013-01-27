Harlem Globetrotters visited Beaumont, TX and presented Gulfside Dental the honor of being named “Honorary Guest” and Dr. Ashley DeMarco was named “Honorary Team Captain” of the night!

Gulfside Dental teams up with the Legendary Harlem Globetrotters

Harlem Globetrotters visited Beaumont, TX and presented Gulfside Dental the honor of being named “Honorary Guest” and Dr. Ashley DeMarco was named “Honorary Team Captain” of the night! The evening was full of laughs, excellent tricks and talents on the behalf of the Harlem Globetrotters. The event was family-friendly and brought out a nice crowd to Ford Arena. The Harlem Globetrotters kept the fans amazed with the basketball tricks and funny gestures towards the crowd and each other. The entire Staff of Gulfside Dental was in attendance, on the court side, with their family and friends.

Gulfside Dental held several raffles and drawings for patients throughout the past few weeks, and were excited to enjoy the event with the winners. The winners were awarded with courtside tickets to watch the game with the staff, have personal photos with the players on the team, and join the team on the floor and dance the famous “YMCA”. Particularly in attendance, was Mrs. Alfred, ACE Coordinator, for Martin Elementary and Mae-Jones Clark in Beaumont, TX. Mrs. Alfred has been an asset to her community and to the ACE program she leads, in allowing the office the opportunity to come out and speak with her students and parents about Dental Hygiene and Oral Health Care Awareness. Gulfside Dental has visited several BISD campuses, and showed some appreciation by inviting some of the BISD teachers to the game. The night was a great success!

Gulfside Dental is located in the Parkdale Mall area, and welcomes patients 6 months and up. The office is open Monday-Friday 9a-6p and Saturday 9a-3p. Gulfside Dental accepts most major PPO plans, Medicaid, CHIP, and Care Credit. This brand new office also boasts some of the lowest cash prices in the surrounding area. The office just recently started offering a variety of new services including Snap-On Smiles, LUMINEERS, and Braces by a board certified Orthodontist. Call the office at 409-899-4867 and schedule an appointment with the newest, state of the art dental office in Beaumont.

