Artisan Business Group Brings 2013 National EB-5 Finance Seminar Tour with Greenberg Traurig to Phoenix Arizona

Artisan Business Group is to bring the EB-5 finance and investment seminar to Phoenix Arizona on March 5, 2013. The event will feature a group of leading industry experts to share their expertise and knowledge about utilizing EB-5 alternative finance.

Mr. Brian Su will discuss the latest development in China and Korea. Economist Jeff Carr will bring new update with the program.

Marked by past success, the EB-5 program has been extended and Artisan Business Group is pleased to be offering the 2013 EB-5 Finance Seminar Tour. This Tour, unlike past events, will provide an excellent experience that will allow for the expansion of knowledge and exposure to the expertise necessary to develop and successfully execute business and investment projects with the EB-5 immigrant investor program.

The US real estate developers and businesses realizes the difficulty that can be associated with successfully executing a business project without sufficient capital and funding. Funding becomes a major issue in the US financial market last three years. The EB-5 finance workshop will advise US project developers on utilizing EB-5 alternative finance.

Individuals interested in the EB-5 immigrant investor program are encouraged to attend, including, but not limited to: investors, project developers, attorneys, economist, consulting firms, real estate developers, regional center executives, and governmental officials.

Greenberg Traurig's Business Immigration and Compliance Group is a full-service business immigration practice representing businesses, organizations, and individuals from around the world on a wide range of EB-5 related matters. The firm's practice has achieved international recognition for legal advocacy, results-oriented service, and responsiveness to its clients. The Greenberg Traurig Business Immigration and Compliance Group works hand-in-hand with its partners in the Securities, Corporate, and Tax practices to develop customized solutions for EB-5 clients. The Greenberg Traurig EB-5 Team has worked with numerous developers and business owners to assist them in raising EB-5 capital for investment projects. Services provided include applications to designate new regional centers; applications for pre-approval of projects within regional centers; having projects adopted by existing regional centers; and purchasing USCIS-designated regional centers. Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is an international, full-service law firm with approximately 1750 attorneys serving clients from 35 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Artisan Business Group, Inc., is a leading US China cross border investment and business advisory firm headquartered in Springfield, IL, with EB-5 project clients throughout the country. For more information about the upcoming tour, log on http://www.EB5NewsBlog.org

