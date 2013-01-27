Private Parties Now Booked at LeGrand's Steak and Seafood

A company meeting or private party is now easy to book at LeGrand's Steak and Seafood. This growing restaurant has opened up the meeting space in its facility and is now accepting booking for parties, fundraisers, special events, book clubs and meetings at http://www.legrandssteakandseafood.com.

LeGrand's Steak and Seafood has now expanded its meeting area in response to recent demand. This expansion is making it possible for private parties, company meetings, book clubs and other special events to be held in the new meeting area. The same brunch, lunch and dinner menus that are available to regular guests are now available for meeting room bookings.

As a special incentive, LeGrand's is now offering a $10 gift card to each guest attending a special event or meeting if $500 or more is spent by organizers.

There are now over 200 restaurants in the Jacksonville area and the menus cover a wide range of prepared foods. The opening of LeGrand's in 2012 has helped to bring new visitors to the Mandarin area in search of quality food at affordable prices. One of the ways that this restaurant has innovated its guest relations is by taking reservations online.

With an easy to use web reservation system, LeGrand's Steak and Seafood is helping to eliminate waiting times that are common in the restaurant industry by allowing guests to schedule seating online. The helpful technology is one of the exclusive benefits to guests planning to eat brunch, lunch of dinner during peak business times.

The steak menu now at LeGrand's is one of few in the local area that allows multiple temperatures for guests. The care and attention that is put into each entree is one of the reasons that so many satisfied guests have visited this restaurant since its grand opening. The new review section on the Florida Times-Union website is one resource online that is now available for guests interested in what to expect before dining at LeGrand's.

All inquiries for special meetings, weddings and parties can now be sent directly to LeGrand's management using the following contact information:

LeGrand's Steak and Seafood

11290 Old St. Augustine Road

Jacksonville, FL 32257

(904) 268-3663

About LeGrand's Steak and Seafood

LeGrand's Steak and Seafood has built its reputation in the greater Jacksonville, FL area by delivering exceptional food and guest relations. A hand selected menu of some of the most requested cuisine in the local area is now prepared daily at LeGrand's. The late summer 2012 opening of this restaurant has allowed more locals to experience the culinary offerings that are produced in the state of the art commercial kitchen at LeGrand's Steak and Seafood. By offering low prices and seasonal specials, more guests have had the opportunity to eat some of the finest seafood and steak available in North Florida.

