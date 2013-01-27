New Xulon Book Tells Dramatic Story of Pearl Harbor Escape

Larry Fridley's book, seventy years in the making, relays adventures of great ship

Within the pages of Larry Fridley's new book, The Saga of the Lucky Lou: The Ship the Japs Couldn't Sink ($15.99, paperback, 978-1-62419-879-3; $25.99, hardcover, 978-1-62419-880-9; $7.99, e-book, 978-1-62419-881-6) readers will hear the story of the USS St. Louis, and the ship's uncanny ability to remain afloat during World War II. “Lucky Lou” cemented her place in U.S. Navy history when she was the only ship to successfully fight her way out of the torpedo-ridden Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

“‘The Saga of the Lucky Lou' tells her story, as well as the tales of the young men who walked her decks, manned her guns, and embodied her spirit,” states the author. “Unconquerable at best and unforgettable at worst, this is the true saga of the Lucky Lou, the ship the Japs couldn't sink.”

Larry Fridley is a member of the USS St. Louis' CL-49 Association and a proud former U.S. Navy sailor. He began this manuscript seventy years ago, publishing it just in time for the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks. Larry Fridley's blend of historical and political context, hilarious personal anecdotes, and narration of the passionate fight to save Lucky Lou from an unsavory ending, will enthrall the reader with the vivid tale of one of America's greatest ships.

