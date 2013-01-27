Dallas Flooring Warehouse Announces 2013 12.33 Millimeter Thick Hand Scraped Wood Laminate Flooring Extravaganza

Dallas Flooring Warehouse will launch the 2013 12 mil hand scraped wood laminate floor extravaganza promo Monday January 28, 2013.

Dallas Flooring Warehouse is announcing the launch of the 2013 handscaped wood laminate flooring extravaganza promo featuring 12 mil thick hand scraped wood laminate flooring for only $1.19 per square foot beginning January 28, 2013. This hand scraped wood laminate is AC3 rated and carries a 25-year warranty. With a hand scraped wood laminate at 12.33 millimeters thick it is priced exceptionally low at only $1.19 per square foot.

“The Flooring Extravaganza features AC3 rated 12.33 millimeter thick hand scraped wood laminate flooring for only $1.19 per square foot,” says Christopher Oliver, company spokesman.

It is important that customers inform their salesperson they want the online specials by saying, "I am here for the Dallas Flooring Warehouse online special pricing".

Dallas Flooring Warehouse is a wholesale direct flooring provider for home owners, contractors and builders alike across Dallas-Fort Worth, North Texas and beyond. Their address is Dallas Flooring Warehouse 8717 Directors Row Dallas, TX 75247. Prospective customers are advised to call the Dallas wholesale flooring hotline at (682) 300-3836. For more information about Dallas Flooring Warehouse or wood floors in Dallas visit their website at dallasflooringwarehouse.com.

