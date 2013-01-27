Dr. Garber's Natural Solutions®, Condition Specific Remedies including Anxiety, Sleep and Depression are Now Available in Seattle, WA

Dr Garber's Natural Solutions®, http://www.drgarbers.com, is pleased to announce that their condition specific remedies including anxiety, sleep and depression are now available in Seattle, WA. Represented by Brandstorm HBC, Los Angeles CA, the unique biotherapy formulas will be sold through Metropolitan Market at their Uptown Store, located at 100 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109.

Dr Garber's Natural Solutions® is pleased to announce that their condition specific remedies are now available in Seattle, WA.

Represented by Brandstorm HBC (Los Angeles CA), the unique biotherapy formulas will be sold through Metropolitan Market located at 100 Mercer Street, Seattle, Washington, 98109.

Dr. Garber's Natural Solutions® are also sold in Whole Foods Markets in California and Nevada, other retail markets here and abroad, through doctor's offices nationwide and through our website store.

Dr. Garber's Natural Solutions® are a unique line of biotherapy formulas that safely and effectively address many of the most common conditions while producing no harmful side effects. We have remedies that help conditions such as anxiety, environmental and seasonal issues, bone strength, constipation, depression, female hormonal balance, joint issues, lung, skin and sleep disorders.

These great tasting and easy to use formulas are the first and only that exclusively combine the three biotherapies: gemmotherapy, lithotherapy and organotherapy. By combining the biotherapies in a special synergy critical to their effectiveness, Dr. Garber has been able to target specific conditions in a unique and previously unattainable way.

The effective and safe natural formulas are third party certified to be in compliance with current good manufacturing practices (cGMP), are gluten free and contain no GMO's. They are just as safe and effective for children with droppers marked for easy measurement for children or adults.

If you have any questions or comments, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Dr. Stuart H. Garber, D.C., PhD has been practicing holistic medicine since 1981. He has lectured to medical, dental, chiropractic and acupuncture groups in the United States, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean. In 1997 Dr. Garber became the first person in the United States to receive a Ph.D. degree in homeopathy. He is the developer of Dr. Garber's Natural Solutions line of condition specific biotherapy formulas that are sold in Whole Foods Stores in California, other retail outlets, through doctors offices and his website. He practices in Santa Monica, CA where he also conducts research in homeopathic.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363024.htm