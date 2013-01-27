Cheapest.co.uk Notices Shift in Online Searches

Everyday shopping comparison website Cheapest.co.uk has noticed a move away from the heavily searched for tablet Pcs over the Christmas period.

The current top 6 searches items are detailed as:



Sony Vaio SVE1511A1E/W Laptop

ASUS Google Nexus 7 32GB Tablet PC

Indesit CAA 55 White Fridge

Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 16GB Tablet PC

Apple IPad Mini 16GB Tablet PC

Panasonic NN-E281MMBPQ Toaster

Whilst the Tablet Pc does still make up fifty percent of the top six, just a couple of weeks ago all six products were Tablets.

A spokesmen for the company commented: “The tablet pc searches were seasonal with the products being tipped as one of the top gifts for Christmas in 2012 so it was of no surprise to us that searches have reduced dramatically. The more typical results are now being seen again, the Indesit CAA 55 fridge appeared before Christmas so it's interesting to see that return along with the Panasonic microwave.”

“Both these two products (the fridge and microwave) have extremely competitive pricing hence why we thing they are so popular. One of our suppliers is offering the Indesit fridge at one hundred and eight nine pounds compared to another who is charging three hundred and nine pounds, a saving of almost 40%!

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebcheapest/january-top-searches/prweb10353385.htm