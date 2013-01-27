RMC BoatWorks Extends Associate Sponsorship with FLW

RMC BoatWorks Renews Sponsorship for 2013 Season.

FLW, the world's premier tournament-fishing organization, announced that RMC BoatWorksTM has renewed its contract as an associate sponsor for the 2013 season. RMC BoatWorks will receive exposure across several of FLW's platforms, including its tournaments and Expos, multiple websites and FLW Bass Fishing magazine.

Founded in 2008 by a group of avid tournament anglers, RMC BoatWorks is best known for their Trol-Lok™ trolling motor mount which has been designed to securely hold trolling motors in place under any conditions to prevent damage to both the trolling motor and boat. They also feature an array of heavy-duty mounts and plates designed to keep expensive equipment in place and offer added protection to anglers' boats. RMC BoatWorks continues to evaluate and invent new products that are tournament tested and approved by today's top professional fishermen.

FLW is the industry's premier tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money nationwide in 2013 over the course of 220 tournaments across five tournament circuits, four of which provide an avenue to the sport's richest payday and most coveted championship trophy – the Forrest Wood Cup. FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated “FLW" television show and is broadcast to more than 559 million households worldwide, making it the most widely distributed weekly outdoors-sports television show in the world. FLW is committed to providing a lifestyle experience that is the “Best in Fishing, On and Off the Water.” For more information about FLW visit FLWOutdoors.com and look for FLW on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube.

