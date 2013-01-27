Origrami Creates the World's First and Only Instagram Photo-map Printing Service

Origrami enables Instagram users to capture the story behind each photograph.

Instagram has changed the way people record and share their daily lives. Origrami (http://www.origrami.com) is the world's first and only Instagram printing service developed to give Instagram users the ability to print the map locations of where and when their photos were taken on the back of each photographs. Capturing the story behind each photograph.

Part of Instagram's success is the ability to recreate the feel of traditional film photography. Origrami follows on with this by allowing Instagramers the unique ability to print their photographs into a 50” transparent film, reminiscent of medium-format film roll. Capturing all the beautiful qualities of film photography into Instagram photo prints.

Jeff Mimery, the founder, explains the motivation behind Origrami: “We noticed the shift from traditional photography into the era of smartphones and Instagram. However, we found a lack of photo printing services that cater to this new breed of photographer and the new layer of data that comes with their photos. With Origrami we are creating the best photo printing service for Instagram users."

Origrami are available from AUD$19.95, and includes free shipping worldwide. All products are designed and crafted in Sydney, Australia.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356168.htm