Raising a Child with Special Needs in the Late 1970s

Mary Oksman's new book, A Mother's Fight, A Faithful God ($10.99, paperback, 9781625091567; $5.49, e-book, 9781625091574) is the biography of her son's life as he suffered with a learning disability, depression and attention deficit hyperactive disorder. It is also her own autobiography, of how she refused to give up on his development and how she survived separating from a husband who couldn't understand. At its core, however, this is the story of how God loves His children and proof that His strength is made perfect in weakness. Oksman recounts the many battles she fought with educators, medical professionals and many others who either told her nothing was wrong with her son or told her he could not be helped.

“At some point in our lives we all have experienced a defining moment where we can either give up, or with God's grace let it transform us into who we are supposed to be,” states the author. Despite the rejection, lack of compassion, prejudice and even her son's resistance and rebellion, Oksman wants readers to know that “regardless of how the situation may appear, God will use your situation for your good and His glory. No matter what you are facing, God is in control because the battle is His.” With just as much bravery and determination as it took to walk this journey, Mary writes this book as a tribute to the Lord, knowing how grateful she is to be Eric's mother and how wonderful God has been in meeting their needs.

Mary Oksman is a Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator with 22 years of experience. Mary also holds a Certificate in Pastoral Ministry. She has combined her medical background with her passion for writing to bring others hope and healing. She has published numerous articles on health and wellness, but this is her first published book.

