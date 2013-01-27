Successful Ribbon Cut for Airport Home Appliance

The expansion of the San Jose showroom features a larger selection of brands and appliances as well as a brand new mattress gallery.

Airport Home Appliance, a family owned and women operated appliance retailer in the San Francisco Bay Area, recently expanded its San Jose Showroom. Located on 966 S. Bascom Avenue in San Jose, Airport Home Appliance was excited to expand its showroom to virtually two times the size as it currently was. The showroom was approximately 12,000 square feet. After the construction of the expansion, the showroom grew to approximately 23,000 square feet. What does this mean for the appliance consumer in the San Francisco Bay Area? It means less traveling from store to store in order to get the selection the appliance consumer needs. Airport Home Appliance expanded every section of appliances that they offer at the San Jose showroom. These sections include laundry pairs, washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, microwaves, ranges, built in ovens, ventilation, and a brand new mattress gallery.

Store manager D'Pring Medeiros is very excited about the changes that occurred in her showroom.

“Everyone over at the San Jose location is super excited about the expansion. We are very happy to be able to provide an even larger selection to our customer base.”

Airport Home Appliance opened the doors to the San Jose showroom on September 4th, 2010. Since then the company has added an additional showroom in Berkeley, located on 2524 Shattuck Ave. Construction on the San Jose Showroom started in September of 2012.

This past Saturday, January 19th, Airport Home Appliance cut the ribbon live on television. San Francisco Bay Area television watchers who were tuned in to KRON 4 at 10:00AM got to view the ribbon cutting ceremony. It was an exciting event to watch. As Kris Van Eeghen- Stoddard and D'Pring Medeiros cut the ribbon, a crowd of eager customers poured onto the new showroom floor to look for the best deals they can find on appliances in the bay area.

