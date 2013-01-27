Tripvillas and Hotelogix Announce a Path-breaking Partnership

Tripvillas Pte Ltd - Asia's largest Vacation Rental Company and Hotelogix – a Cloud based Property Management & Distribution System Company, announce a partnership to bring World Class Property Management Solutions to Vacation Communities and Innkeepers.

As part of this Alliance, Tripvillas will launch a new offering called Tripvillas Pro. Tripvillas Pro shall be offered as an additional service to Innkeepers, Professional Property Managers and Vacation Communities such as condominiums, gated communities and luxury developments across the Asian region. Tripvillas will also use the Tripvillas Pro solution to manage all on -ground activities in communities where they manage the entire lifecycle Holiday Renting comprising rentals as well as Property Management.

“We are excited to partner with Hotelogix to deliver this solution to our customers across the globe. While Holiday Renting is still in it's infancy in Asia, we have a significant pipeline of communities which have been sold over the past 24 months and are now in the handover process or about to be handed over to their owners. Tripvillas believes that renting a holiday home should be as simple and instantaneous as booking a hotel room and so we were the first Vacation Rental marketplace to launch an immediate booking service in December. We have seen significant adoption of this service and we believe with this new offering powered by Hotelogix, we will make it convenient, fast and simple for Innkeepers and Property Managers to manage their availability, ensure that the rooms are prepared for check-in and also sell add-ons to onsite facilities such as the Tennis Court, Spa etc. We look forward to rolling out this solution to the over 15,000 existing owners and property managers who have adopted our platform and to offer this as a must-have to all the new ones who we are engaged with.”

About Tripvillas

Headquartered in Singapore, Tripvillas is the largest Holiday Rental Company in Asia. Founded in late 2009 as a free service meant to connect travellers with holiday home owners, Tripvillas is today the leading service in the nascent holiday home industry in Asia covering all key segments including Bed and Breakfasts, Owner Managed and Professional Managed Properties. Further information can be seen on http://www.tripvillas.com. The company also owns and publishes the Holiday Home Times - a widely read resource for those look to buy Holiday Properties in Asia. http://www.holidayhometimes.com

About Hotelogix

Hotelogix is developed by HMS InfoTech Private Limited and is focused on developing innovative solutions for the hospitality and travel sector. Hotelogix today is active over 50 countries like USA, Africa, China, India, Peru; etc. It has Channel Partners in India, Philippines, Thailand, Caribbean Islands, Mexico and UK and is expanding in more geographical strata, rapidly. Hotelogix offers a 24x7 live support to its customers and is hosted on highly reliable and secured cloud services.

