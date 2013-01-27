Initial Jobless Claims Fall to Five-Year Low, EmploymentCrossing.com Finds Over 2 Million Jobs

The initial jobless claims have fallen to a five year low according to the latest BLS data. EmploymentCrossing.com has also found 2 million job openings.

The latest jobs data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims for the week ending January 19 stood at 330,000. This figure of 330,000 was the lowest in five years according to CBS News.

This is a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's figure of 335,000 which was unrevised. This means that the four-week average for initial jobless claims is now 351,750. The seasonally adjusted continued jobless benefits claimants stood at 3.157 million Americans.

Job search website EmploymentCrossing.com has been able to track down 2 million job openings so far. CEO Harrison Barnes of EmploymentCrossing.com explains the huge number of jobs listed on the site when compared to the initial jobless claims figures. “The BLS has reported that there were 3.7 million job openings in November. This means that there are plenty of job openings even in this economy. But people need to know where the job openings are.”

California continues to be number one state in terms of job opportunities with the site tracking down 68,000 job openings in the state just this week. Texas comes second with 52,000 job openings while New York is third with 34,000 job openings.

The top industries in terms of job openings for the week ending January 25 according to the site's database are as follows:



Healthcare industry – 110,525 job openings

Retail – 82,494 job openings

Sales – 73,488 job openings

Information Technology – 71,418 job openings

Hospitality - 52,088 job openings

Engineering – 43,980 job openings

Job openings according to the industry breakup can be found here: http://www.employmentcrossing.com/jobs/jobs.html

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361757.htm