ComplianceOnline Announces Seminar on Clinical Trial Project Supplier Quality Improvement

ComplianceOnline, the leading governance, risk and compliance advisory network with over 500 experts in various regulatory subjects, today announced a seminar on Improve Supplier Quality (for Clinical Trial Projects) - Learn How to Implement a Robust Request for Proposal Process. The one and a half day seminar by respected regulatory affairs expert Glenda Guest will be held on February 20 and 21, 2013 in San Francisco, CA.

Seminar instructor Glenda Guest is the vice president of Norwich Clinical Research Associates Ltd. (NCRA), a full service Clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) serving the pharmaceutical, medical device, biologics and nutritional product industries since 1994. Her auditing experience includes GCP auditing, independent third party, pre-PMA audits, Japanese GCP preparation audits and corrective action recommendations.

As vendor oversight is an important sponsor obligation, regardless of the product being developed, laying the foundation for quality should begin during the vendor selection process. Unless the company clearly states the requirements in Request for Proposal (RFP) process, it can end up unable to make an ‘apple to apple' comparison and may also select a substandard vendor. This seminar will explain how to save a clinical research team's time by ensuring that the RFP process will produce results that enable comparison of vendors.

During the seminar Ms. Guest will discuss the critical contents to be included in the RFP. She will also explain how to assess the business requirements, identify prospective vendors and lead your team in selecting the winning vendor and successfully negotiate a contract.

This course will be valuable for medical device and drug firm senior executives, directors, managers and those who have responsibility for outsourcing and vendor selection. It can also be beneficial for officials from clinical operations, vendor management, quality and compliance and project managers in the FDA regulated companies.

Date: Wednesday, February 20 (8.00 AM-4.00 PM) PDT and Thursday, February 21, 2013, (8.00 AM- 1.00 PM) PDT

Venue & Location: Grand Hyatt San Francisco

345 Stockton Street,

San Francisco, CA 94108

Registration Cost: $1,299.00 per registration

