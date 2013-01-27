Perth Software Development Company Anahata Offers Custom Software Development Services to the Marketing Industry

Software Development Perth firm Anahata Technologies announces it will be offering Custom Software Development Services targeted at the marketing industry in Australia

Software Development Perth company Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd announced it will be offering Software Development Services to Australian businesses operating in the marketing industry.

As a custom software development company, Anahata will enable Marketing companies in Australia to design, implement and customize innovative marketing strategies never seen before.

Following Anahata's standard development process, an experienced Business Analyst will be made available to the marketing company. The business analyst will liaise with senior marketing strategists to define the marketing strategy's business processes, customizations, configurations and configurations.

Upon completion, the Business Analyst, will turn the requirements into an enterprise software application which will enable the marketing company to create, execute and report on innovative marketing campaigns.

Marketing companies are able to stay close to traditional, well known marketing strategies or to innovate beyond mainstream marketing.

Within the $1 trillion marketing industry, the impact of software eating marketing has now reached the boardroom. With the explosion of digital marketing, it is clear that technology is radically transforming the marketing function and the role of the marketing professional.

The changes rippling through the marketing industry goes far beyond the simple mantra of “follow the eyeballs” to different screens. Gartner analyst Laura McLellan predicts that by 2017, CMOs will spend more on IT than CIOs. The repercussions of social, mobile, video, Big Data, CRM, cloud and other disruptive forces are impacting all aspects of business, but particularly marketing.

As a result, marketing leaders and agencies now carry the burden of understanding technology's impact on their business, the entire customer experience, and leading innovation within their enterprises, not simply following a course set by their IT department.

About Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd

Founded in 2010, Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd is a Western Australia privately owned application development consultancy specializing in the analysis, design, implementation and support of cost-effective, custom built software applications.

Anahata's preferred delivery approach is an iterative, customer centric software development process where business analysts visit customer premises to gather requirements, outline the current business processes and design an improved flow. Once the system requirements are complete, a continuous integration development process allows customers to test the application regularly as it is being built. Upon implementation, customer's staff is trained on site on the usage of the new system

Anahata offers its customers a 3 month warranty and support period where users can have unlimited phone or email consultation. Customers can access an online task and issue management system to log requests for enhancements (RFEs) or report any defects encountered during the testing or production stages. Anahata seeks to be the most customers centric of all Perth software companies.

Anahata's preferred technological choice is to deliver cross-platform solutions based on open standards and open source technology that ensure stability, compatibility, and security over a long application lifespan and reduces upfront and ongoing licensing fees.

Anahata is an Oracle Certified Partner and delivers custom software solutions based on Oracle, Java technology. As a registered MYOB developer partner, Anahata's solutions integrate with any MYOB software package.

For more information about Anahata, visit http://www.anahata-it.com.au or type Software Development Perth in your favourite search engine.

