REMI Endorses Predictions on High December Sales Numbers

The Real Estate Marketing Insider announced that it agreed with economists' forecasts in a Bloomberg news report that sales levels in December probably rose to historic highs. REMI advised agents and investors to look at construction and new properties for fresh opportunities.

Although December's home and property sales numbers haven't officially been released yet, economists and real estate experts seem to have a fairly good idea of what happened. Predictions overwhelmingly favor good news for the housing market in December, with many saying that the sales level likely hit the highest mark since 2009. The median forecast estimates that nationwide sales of new and existing homes hit an annual rate of 5.49 million transactions, a number that would mark the highest level in three years. Not since November 2009 has the housing market enjoyed such activity. Obviously, if this prediction were to come true, it would be extremely good news for the housing market going into 2013.

The Insider agrees with economists that December was likely an excellent month for real estate in America, and anticipates great things for realty going forward. The Insider also advises its realtor readers that the best way to find real estate buyer leads in this growing market is to beef up portfolios now with new or currently-under-construction homes. Among other projections for early 2013, the nationwide problem of dwindling inventory will get worse. Given the healthy growth of the real estate market, this will most likely mean increased construction and development, and new houses will make up a greater share of the market. Realtors that can lay claim to new properties and just-built homes will have stronger, more varied listings in a few months, and can offer their leads a better series of choices.

