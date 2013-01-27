John Romano of Fort Lauderdale's BreakawaySolutions.com Places VacationRentalsCommunity.com Website for Sale

John Romano of Fort Lauderdale's BreakawaySolutions.com announces that the VacationRentalsCommunity.com website is for sale.

Internet entrepreneur John Romano of Fort Lauderdale has announced the upcoming sale of VacationRentalsCommunity.com., including the website design, content and platform.

VacationRentalsCommunity.com, a vacation rental social network for travelers, property owners and professionals, is one of the world's largest and most popular vacation rental social network sites with more than 7,000 members.

The community operates on a free basis, and is extremely simple to use. Visitors can browse forums, blogs, media galleries and wikis to stay on top of the vacation rental industry. For property owners, this forum is invaluable for asking questions, posting answers, and reading the latest advice and opinions on how to buy, furnish, manage and advertise a vacation property.

Property owners will benefit from the site's media galleries, where they can upload property photos and videos, and expose their vacation rentals to thousands of travelers at no cost.

Travelers & vacationers visit the VacationRentalsCommunity.com's site's regional communities to ask questions, post answers, and get the best up-to-date information and opinions on a specific vacation rentals or vacation destinations. Visitors can also share their vacation stories, videos and photos through the site's traveler forums and media galleries.

Property owners and managers use the site to discuss and share their knowledge and services with the vacation rental public through the site's community forums, media galleries, blogs and wikis. Members can easily insert a signature in their avatars so that a link to their website is exposed every time a forum post is submitted, which increases their targeted traffic and search engine rankings.

Each registered user can also create a free, customizable blog that enjoys the benefit of exposure to all visitors. Bloggers receive homepage exposure and syndication across multiple websites every time they write a blog post.

Included in the sale of VacationRentalsCommunity.com:

content, design, images, logo, etc.



Website (including a powerful licensed CMS/admin panel that is easy for non-programmers to manage), domain, and databases.

Everything that can be seen on see on the VacationRentalsCommunity.com site, including

Databases: business owner contacts, property owner contacts, traveler contacts.

The VacationRentalsCommunity.com website uses a platform from Telligent.

“VacationRentalsCommunity.com is a very easy site to operate and manage,” Romano says. “It is all virtual, and the technology does all the work for you.

“It is a well ranked and popular site for everyone involved in the vacation rental industry, making it a powerful tool for vacation rental business owners.”

The site's true value is the database and the technology, Romano says. VacationRentalsCommunity.com has been built on the Community Server platform by Telligent, a popular and powerful platform for social media and online communities.

“I think VacationRentalsCommunity.com will be a smart buy for anyone who is invested in the vacation rental industry, Romano says. “It's easy to see the opportunities available here.

“We created a great site that has a wide-reaching following, and we perfected the search engine optimization and user coding, so this is as turn-key as it gets.”

For more information on pricing and detail about the VacationRentalsCommunity.com website, contact John Romano at JohnRomano.com, or call 954-357-3669.

