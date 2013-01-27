A New Xulon Book on the Gift That Keeps On Giving

One Author Shows How God's Blessings Ripple Over from One Life to Another

Lynn Lantzke's new book, Don't Give Up, It's Not Over Yet ($14.99, paperback, 9781619047402; $22.99, hardcover, 9781619047419; $7.49, e-book, 9781619047426) is the product of many years and experiences being the hand extended to those who have fallen victim to the difficulties and pains of this life. However, what's even more important is how she became the hand that helps, when she began as one in need. She shares her personal story of coming into the fullness of God's love and understanding the purpose for her life. Her liberation now liberates others.

“I love to help people and to see them be set free,” states the author. “I want my readers' lives to be completely changed from the inside out.” With her book, she hopes and prays to make readers see their infinite value and worth in God's eyes. Because His love and estimation for His children is limitless, it means that He is literally unable to abandon them. She hopes that once her readers realize these two facts, they will come to accept the third that follows: God can and will help them through any situation they may face in their lives. The very situations that can make them feel unloved and abandoned by God will be the ones He puts to use in their restoration and in their purpose of being the blessing they once received.

Lantzke has completed courses in Biblical Counseling and has a certificate in Biblical Studies. She has used these learning opportunities to reach out and be God's hands and feet to everyone around her. She and her husband spent six years running a home group that facilitated the needs of women and children. She also has counseled these women in how to improve their lives and stand on their own two feet. Professionally she has acted as court supervisor over children's court to do her utmost for their well-being.

