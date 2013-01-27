Automatic Local SEO Included With New IDA Dental Marketing Websites

Search engine optimization (SEO) for local keywords is automatically included with the new dental marketing websites from Internet Dental Alliance, Inc.

Successful dental marketing online relies on several factors, but arguably the most important is local search engine optimization. Business that are location independent – like Amazon, Google and Microsoft –need only optimize their websites based on the product or service they want to promote.

But dentists need to do more. They depend on finding new patients who want the kinds of dental treatments they offer – and who also live close enough to visit their practice. That's why the New Patient Marketing Machine™ from Internet Dental Alliance, Inc. (IDA) features dental practice websites (New Patient Portals) that are automatically optimized for the doctor's choice of dental treatment and local markets.

"Geo-targeting is now mandatory for dental practices that want to see more new patients," says Jim Du Molin, founder of Internet Dental Alliance, Inc. and dental marketing expert. "Many IDA members using our New Patient Portals report an increase of up to 10, 15 or even 20 new patients every month. That kind of increase in new cases makes a huge impact on the practice's bottom line!"

IDA's New Patient Portals automatically handle all of the technical details involved with search engine optimization (SEO). From their online control panel, dentists need only add basic dental practice information – address, phone numbers, office hours, doctor's credentials, etc. Dentists identify up to five local markets they want to target in addition to their practice location. These can be neighborhood names, neighboring cities, suburbs, nearby counties, etc.

Dentists then choose a dental care focus for their Portal from more than 25 options that IDA offers. The process takes less than 10 minutes for dentists to have their new Portal live online to start attracting a steady flow of new local patients. For more information about IDA's New Patient Portals and New Patient Marketing Machine™ packages, visit http://www.InternetDentalAlliance.com/.

About Internet Dental Alliance, Inc.

IDA is North America's largest provider of dental directories and websites for dentists. Its proprietary technology automates dental SEO and content marketing that allows doctors to begin generating new patient leads within minutes of set up. It automatically optimizes IDA Web Portals for each dental office using geo-targeted local search terms. Internet Dental Alliance provides online dental marketing dental marketing services such as dental website design and other dental management advice and resources.

