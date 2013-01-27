Military Satellite Market: Global Analysis with 2022 Forecast in a New Research Report at ReportsnReports.com

“The Global Military Satellites Market 2012-2022” is a new research report added to ReportsnReports.com store.

The demand for military satellites is anticipated to be driven by the need for enhanced communication capabilities and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) requirements for armed forces across the world. The market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The report provides detailed analysis of the market for military satellites during 2012-2022, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.

Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Israel Aerospace Industries, Telespazio, QinetiQ, Thales, Raytheon, Astrium, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ISS-Reshetnev, Lockheed Martin, Intelsat General Corporation, ITT Exelis, Harris Corporation

With the increasing usage of Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) equipment in the military sector lately, the bandwidths of military satellites are being increased through hosted payloads from commercial satellite providers. Hosted payloads are components attached to commercial satellites, which are designed to function independently of the host satellites, while at the same time sharing its resources. These enhancements can be used for numerous applications of satellites mainly including military communication and ISR.

Key Market Issues

The current situation of defense budget cuts across most of the countries is expected to persist during the forecast period. In this scenario, the defense departments around the world are exploring and inviting new alternatives for reducing their costs. Apart from pushing back their project timelines, utilization of COTS equipment is a potential choice for the government. Thus, the military satellite industry is gradually undergoing a transition towards selecting commercial providers against defense suppliers for its programs.

The North American and European regions account for an estimated 80% of global defense spending. These countries were, however, among the hardest hit by the global financial crisis. This has led to austerity measures being introduced by national governments, which in turn have resulted in reduced defense budgets and the cancellation and indefinite delay of various military satellite programs. The countries such as the US, France, Germany among others, which contribute significantly to the global military satellites market, are experiencing substantial defense budget cuts. This is forcing the defense departments of these countries to realign their spending strategies on satellites.

Key Highlights

The industry is rapidly adopting strategies such as Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and Private Finance Initiatives (PFIs) owing to the huge capital requirements and post deployment assistance required for these projects. Moreover, governments are increasingly adopting the capacity leasing approach on privately owned satellites, rather than deploying own systems.

In the current scenario of defense budget cuts in many countries around the world, Private Financing Initiative (PFI) is gaining significant importance, through which the satellite project will be built and owned by a private company. In return, the governments agree on guaranteed contracts for the satellite services throughout the satellites' lifetime.

