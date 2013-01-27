UAE Applicants to US Universities Should Take Advantage of Summer Opportunities

Summer is the perfect time to promote personal growth and strengthen university applications, according to Carian College Advisors of Dubai.

School is out and a long, hot summer awaits most high school students in the UAE. The lucky ones will escape the heat and head to cooler climes for a few weeks of family holidays, but how should they spend the rest of their summer vacation? For UAE students looking to enroll in US universities, summer is the perfect time to participate in meaningful academic, extracurricular, and professional work that will have a significant impact on their applications. Particularly for students applying to elite US universities, summers are a critical time and how they are utilized can mean the difference between an acceptance and rejection letter senior year.

US college admissions committees pay close attention to how applicants spend their time when they are not in the classroom and closely assess as to whether they use this time productively. While the strength of an applicant's academic record and standardized test scores remain the two most important criteria for admission, demonstrated leadership and participation in extracurricular activities are often the deciding factor in admission between two candidates with similar academic backgrounds. US universities want to admit a diverse class of students that will be active in campus athletics, clubs, volunteer efforts, community outreach, independent research, and performing arts. Unlike other national education systems which emphasize only academics or a single score on a national exam as a criterion for entry, American university applicants are evaluated holistically and expected to have an established track record of participation in extracurricular activities.

So what is considered a productive summer? “Fundamentally, it's about pursuing one of your passions and showing a strong commitment to it,” says Peter Davos of Carian College Advisors in Dubai. “Summer is the perfect time for student athletes to enroll in a recognized sports summer camp in the US, where they can make contact with coaches at universities from which they are interested in applying. It's when a high school student interested in majoring in a hard science can pursue research in a lab, a precocious academic overachiever can enroll in university courses for credit at Ivy League institutions, or when a student interested in pursuing business studies can intern at a major multinational corporation located here in Dubai. Anything productive is better than having a gaping hole on your application, where one of these experiences should be,” he adds.

Summer offers students the flexibility to be independent in their pursuits and focus on their core interests. By having a productive summer, students will be able to develop valuable leadership skills, demonstrate personal growth and maturity, and potentially develop an excellent topic for their personal statement. Enrolling in academic enrichment programs, particularly for college credit, is an excellent summer option. During the school year, students have limited time to explore academic subjects outside of those offered through their respective high schools. Improving English language skills, taking supplementary classes in which the student was struggling with, or exploring new subjects, such as Archaeology, Economics, Robotics, Photography, Sculpture, or Theater are just a few of the available choices. Students can enroll in academic courses offered online or on campus, or participate in travel/study programs offered around the globe.

Most US universities offer summer programs specifically designed for high school students that develop their analytical and critical thinking skills, while immersing them in a specific discipline for three to eight weeks at a time. The Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth's Academic Exploration program offers enrichment courses that provide younger students an introduction to topics not standard to a high school curriculum such as Philosophy, Economic Game Theory, and Astronomy. Students that have finished their sophomore or junior years of high school are eligible to take up to two summer classes for credit at Johns Hopkins as well. “These classes are great, because students are able to experience the full spectrum of campus life before actually enrolling,” says Davos. “They live in the dormitoriess, use the university's facilities, take classes with university professors, and get a very good feel for what it would be like to be a student there. Also, if they are able to show that they can successfully complete college level work as a high school student and possibly secure an academic recommendation from one of the professors, this will definitely improve their chances for admission,” he adds.

Similarly, Yale University hosts EXPLO, a three-week program for students in the 10th to 12th grades, on their campus. Students have access to Yale's classrooms, libraries, museums, athletic facilities, and laboratories; they have all of the benefits accorded to full-time students. Harvard University also runs a popular Summer School program where students can take college level courses and earn credit toward a college degree. “I enrolled in Harvard's Summer School program when I was sixteen and it was one of the best experiences I had in high school,” says Davos. There are two sessions offering 300 courses in over 60 subjects and students can choose to enroll in either session or both. Admission to these programs is highly competitive and students must meet admissions deadlines in the spring in order to enroll.

In addition to taking undergraduate level courses at Boston University, high school students enrolled in their summer program can participate in independent research internships in Science and Engineering led by a Boston University professor. Each student customizes and designs the internship in advance with their professor and spends forty hours a week for six weeks on their chosen project on Astronomy, Biology, Biomedical Engineering, Chemistry, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Medical Laboratory Research, Physics, or Psychology. In California, the Stanford University Summer Institute High School Program is designed to give students age 13 to 17 an intensive session in specific areas of study such as Artificial Intelligence, Biotechnology, and Business and Entrepreneurship. These are but a few of the options available to the academically motivated student.

Academic options are not the only ones available to UAE students. International organizations, such as the World Wildlife Foundation and Habitat for Humanity Global Village, organize special volunteer trips for high school students that allow them to travel, make new friends from around the globe, and also help a worthy cause. It's not necessary that UAE students travel abroad to make an impact, however. “While it's common for US high school students to spend the summer volunteering at their local hospital, serving as camp counselors for younger students, or working with a well-recognized charity organizations, UAE students are less aware of these opportunities, but they do exist,” Davos states. Dubai and Abu Dhabi students should look into ways to volunteer and create an impact on their local communities, such as with social and religious groups, or with the numerous established charities that exist in Dubai. “Pick up the phone, be proactive, and reach out,” Davos advises.

Another excellent summer option is for UAE students to complete unpaid internships or perform some type of paid work. “While both experiences show tremendous responsibility and maturity on behalf of the student, the latter demonstrates that he has a better understanding of the considerable financial sacrifice required to attend a US university,” says Davos. “Many admissions officers can view students from wealthy countries like the UAE as entitled, and these types of experiences help to break down any negative preconceived notions that may be there,” he states. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are hubs of global industry and students here, particularly Emiratis, have the ability to immerse themselves in internships offered by banks, airlines, hospitality companies, retailers, and real estate developers.

UAE students should view summers as an opportunity for immense personal growth and improvement. Summers spent simply travelling or dune bashing with friends may be enjoyable, but will not contribute to self development or help improve chances for admission. “Ultimately, students should achieve a balance of leisure and productivity over their summers,” says Davos. “Even if you enroll in the most demanding summer classes or have a full-time job, there will be plenty of time to head to JBR Beach or travel on the weekends. The best advice I can give is to do what you love and have a great time doing it...but plan now.”

Peter Davos is the founder and head of Carian College Advisors, the UAE's leading independent educational consultancy focusing exclusively on US universities. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa, with a double major, from Johns Hopkins University and holds Master's Degrees from Oxford University (Lady Margaret Hall) and Harvard University (Graduate School of Design), where he was selected Marshal of his class and received numerous national, international, and university scholarships/honors, including the GSD Alumni Council Book Prize and the Colloredo-Mansfeld Prize for Superior Achievement in Real Estate Studies. He completed UCLA's Certificate in College Counseling and is an associate member of the IECA (Independent Educational Consultants Association), member of the HECA (Higher Education Consultants Association), and OACAC (Overseas Association for College Admissions Counseling).

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366068.htm