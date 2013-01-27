Back2Basics Long Term Sober Living Launches Winter Sports Program

Conveniently located in the outdoorsy town of Flagstaff, AZ Back2Basics alcohol and drug treatment program launches its winter sports program.

Back2Basics alcohol and drug long-term recovery program welcomes the cold fronts that blanket Flagstaff, AZ this time of year and transitions to winter sports for weekly outdoor adventures.

“This season we've participated in a few activities that are different from our typical [outdoor adventure] schedule such as visiting the Snowbowl Ski Resort to ski, snowboard and cross-country ski,” said Outdoor Adventure Supervisor Chase Christensen.

Flagstaff's high elevation keep Back2Basics' summers manageable for hiking and kayaking and winters perfect for fresh powder.

“Our location is ideal,” said Roy DuPrez, B2B founder and CEO. “We get to enjoy the best of both worlds which really makes for a more dynamic treatment program.”

From life-skill building to wilderness therapy to cooking classes, Back2Basics' goal is to provide something that works alongside clinical treatment for young men. “We try to offer a variety of disciplines so that when residents finish their program with us, hopefully they can pursue it on their own,” said Christensen.

To prepare for winter sports, residents partake in Wilderness First Responder training and are educated about the gear necessary to make extended trips outside.

“These new sights and sports are an important part of their physical and spiritual growth,” and can help them throughout their sobriety and life.

