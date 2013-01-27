Teachers Fly East for Economic Winter

Educators Overseas celebrates their fifth anniversary of helping teachers find jobs in international schools and ESL schools around the world. As 2012 results are compiled EO reports increasing demand for native English speaking teachers by schools abroad.

Educators Overseas announces completion of their fifth year as America's number one online international teacher recruiting company. EO's fifth year results of 2012 see an increasing number of U.S. and Canadian teachers teaching in Asia over all other global regions. Managing director Christy Grimste notes this is most likely attributable to the challenging economy in North America, where many teachers are being laid off, combined with increasing demand for native English speaking teachers in China.

Even with the increased movement toward Asia demand for teachers is still high. Christy reports, “It's amazing. We have so many schools in Asia that are looking for teachers. There are more open positions than there are qualified candidates to fill them.” Why aren't there more teachers? “Often they don't think about it until it's too late.” Indeed, many teachers start looking for a new position in the spring, when U.S. contracts are issued or renewed. “But schools in Asia are doing their hiring right now for the 2014 school year”, says Christy. Although certified and experienced teachers get the best teaching job, the minimum requirement (in addition to being a native English speaker) is a Bachelor's degree, so many people can do it.

With a teacher's expenses (housing, flights, health insurance, etc.) paid for and a generous salary given, teachers that do decide to take the plunge and teach abroad don't regret it. “This has been an awesome experience; the school is amazing and I have learned so much here”, says Karen Bennis, who teaches English just outside Hong Kong. The appeal of teaching abroad lies in the adventure of living in another country, experiencing another culture, and being able to travel to exotic locales on the weekends but teachers are also drawn to the outstanding learning environment at schools, where class sizes are smaller and children consider attending school a privilege. Another big plus is career development as teachers returning to the U.S. or Canada after teaching abroad find that international experience is a big draw for potential employers. Shelley Sanders, who taught in Indonesia, says “I got an on the spot interview at a job fair simply because I was teaching overseas. After the interview I was offered a position in two days. Teaching abroad is a big bonus for schools.”

As Educators Overseas begins 2013, and their sixth full year of operation, Christy hopes that more teachers will consider teaching in China, Japan, Korea, and beyond, as well as the countries outside Asia, like in the Middle East and South America. As more and more students desire to learn English or to study an American curriculum, the number of available teaching opportunities will only increase. For more information about Educators Overseas or about teaching abroad, visit their website at http://www.educatorsoverseas.com.

