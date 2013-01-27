Protect Your Bubble Shares Tips for Driving at Night Just in Time for the Weekend

Travel protection brand offers suggestions to help travelers stay safer on the road.

According to the National Safety Council, most fatal traffic accidents happen at night. Before heading out after dark, be sure that certain, basic safety precautions are adhered. Travel protection brand, Protect Your Bubble, offers driving tips for driver's this weekend.



Keep it Clean – Ensure that headlights, windows and all mirrors are clean.

Stay Awake – Drivers feeling tired should not drive at all. Falling asleep at the wheel is a serious hazard.

Alertness – Do not drive while texting. It's too distracting and can cause the driver to keep their eyes off the road for too long. Keep distractions at bay while behind the wheel.

Drinking is a No-No - Never under any circumstances should drivers drink and then get behind the wheel. Never.

Bright Lights – Drivers should turn off their bright beams for incoming traffic. The blinding light for oncoming traffic can create a dangerous scenario.

Slow Down – Speeding is risky, but especially at night. Stay within a reasonable speed to ensure safety.

For those hitting the open road in a rental car, it's important to remember that rental car protection is a great way to cover damage, trip emergencies, cancelations and interruptions. Protect Your Bubble provides rental car protection and gives travelers peace of mind for $7.99 per day. Visit protectyourbubble.com for a quick quote.

About Protect Your Bubble

Protect Your Bubble is a specialty insurance brand, offering insurance for gadgets, pets and

travel - all for today's modern consumer.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Protect Your Bubble is available online, via mobile app or phone, allowing consumers to understand, buy and, most importantly, protect what enriches their lives. Find Protect Your Bubble USA on Facebook or Twitter (@PYBUSA) or visit protectyourbubble.com for more information or to get a two-minute quote today.

