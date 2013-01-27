BAAB Business Plan Writing Helps Small Business Raise Thousands in Venture Capital

Armed with a comprehensive business plan written by BAAB Writing and Marketing Services, mobile marketing solutions provider MyCity 24/7 raised $50,000 in venture capital.

BAAB Writing and Marketing Services LLC (BAAB), a woman-owned, professional writing and marketing services firm, today announces that it has earned recognition from mobile marketing solutions provider MyCity 24/7 for writing a business plan that helped the company raise $50,000 in venture capital.

MyCity 24/7 is a mobile app that provides companies with targeted, affordable marketing solutions. Companies rely on the application's GPS-based push technology to send messages to consumers travelling within five to 20 miles of their business locations. These messages alert users of exclusive deals, coupons and more.

Consumers use the free download mobile app for quick and convenient access to detailed information about local restaurants, events, and other goods and services. MyCity 24/7 is powered by CitySearch, one of the nation's largest mobile city guides. The mobile app is supported by Apple and Google Android devices.

“BAAB provided very professional business plan writing services and I received a fast turnaround on the final plan,” said Michael Gabriel, CEO, MyCity 24/7. “The plan has not only helped me present MyCity 24/7 to investors, but also to focus on more effective and strategic ways to market my company.”

Gabriel has used the additional business funding to expand his mobile marketing business into Northeast Ohio's Lake County and is looking to add more areas soon.

“Entrepreneurs know the importance of developing a thorough business plan, especially if they're seeking funding,” said Apryl Beverly, president, BAAB. “However, lack of time and expertise often discourage small business owners from tackling this task. That's when BAAB steps in to help entrepreneurs document their business ideas and plan for success.”

BAAB has written numerous business plans for small businesses and startups operating across a range of industries including food service, construction, consumer products, health care and more. The firm offers comprehensive business plan writing services and helps clients define who they are, what they offer and how they address the needs of their target markets.

About BAAB Writing and Marketing Services LLC

Based in Northeast Ohio, BAAB Writing and Marketing Services LLC is a woman-owned consulting firm that provides professional writing and marketing services to companies short on time and resources. Companies of all sizes operating across various industries call on BAAB for assistance writing and editing business plans, advertisements, SEO articles and blogs, brochures, newsletters, press releases, business proposals/RFP responses and more. Visit http://www.baab.biz for more information.

About MyCity 24/7

MyCity 24/7 is a mobile app that provides companies with targeted, affordable marketing solutions. The application's GPS-based push technology sends exclusive deals, coupons and more to the smartphones and tablets of consumers travelling within five to 20 miles of an advertiser's business location. MyCity 24/7 recently expanded into Lake County after launching in Cuyahoga County just two years ago. Today, hundreds of Northeast Ohio business owners have boosted brand awareness and visibility by advertising with MyCity 24/7.

