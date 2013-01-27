New Website for Taylor Made Custom Cabinetry Provides a Great Showcase of Work for Naperville

Idea worked hard on creating a website that serves as a great showcase for Taylor Made Custom Cabinetry.

Although Taylor Made Custom Cabinetry has been successful since they started the business in 1976, there was something they were missing. They have teamed up with Idea Marketing Group to create a website to showcase their beautiful works of custom cabinetry.

Taylor Made Custom Cabinetry has been thriving with business for over thirty-five years. They pay close attention to details and value each and every one of their customers. Because they have been so successful in their industry they have been able to grow and rely on word-of-mouth along with their Naperville showroom, where they show clients what they are capable of creating. Taylor Made decided to take the next step and create a website with the help of Idea Marketing Group as yet another resource for showcasing their work.

Idea has worked closely with Taylor Made to understand their business so that they could create a website that is an exemplary representation of the kitchen cabinetry that Taylor Made prides themselves on creating. The website includes a vast history and detailed list of services, but most importantly there is a grand gallery in which website visitors can see images of completed projects.

Taylor Made is proud to remain local serving the Naperville area as the best in the business for cabinetry and countertop needs. Because of their collaboration with Idea on creating a website they now have an internet presence that matches their custom creative work. Howard Taylor, Owner of Taylor Made, says “We are proud to run a family owned and operated business that is dedicated to our customer's ultimate satisfaction. We are also extremely happy to have worked with Idea Marketing Group on creating a website that shows our craftsmanship and dedication to our customers and projects.”

Since the website has been launched, customers are happy to be able to access Taylor Made from the comfort of their homes and share with others the images of their great work.

To view Taylor Made Custom Cabinetry's new website please visit http://www.kitchensbytaylormade.com



