Just Released on Kids Activities Blog: The Ultimate Best Book Lists by Categories and an Exclusive List of Recommended Books for Boys

Kids Activities Blog researched all kinds of favorite children's books and published links to ultimate best book lists sorted by age group, topics, decades, seasons, gender, classics, publication dates and many more categories. An exclusive recommended books for boys list has also been released.

Need a book recommendation? Look no further. Kids Activities Blog has compiled links to best book lists from years worth of internet links to books recommended by Moms and their kids.

The books for kids are categorized by best picture books, hot chapter books, release dates, holiday themes, baby books, children's classics, and many more.

An exclusive list of recommended books for boys tops the list. This ultimate list can make the boys that usually run away when seeing books, pause and ponder. When boys have found a book they like, they usually love it.

Among the best boy books are the Magic Treehouse series by Mary Pope Osborne, the Gruffalo Book Series by Julia Donaldson, the Diary of A Wimpy Kid series by Jeff Kinney, and Monsters Ring and Jeremy Thatcher And The Dragon Hatcher by Bruce Coville. The list is endless and categorized by age group, chapter books, novels, best authors for boys and many more categories.

One of the categories features books for the highly reluctant boy readers. These books include the Ninjago series by Greg Farshtey, the Invasion From Planet Dork by Greg Trine, and The Redwall Series by Brian Jacques.

For a complete list of books and additional categories check out Kids Activities Blog. Come get the kids on the right reading path this year.

